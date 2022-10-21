Read full article on original website
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
klkntv.com
‘Everyone has a smile on their face’: Good Life Halfsy brings high energy to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Just before dawn Sunday, runners began to gather at Seacrest Field in east Lincoln. They laced up their shoes and hydrated to prepare to run 13.1 miles around town. The Good Life Halfsy half-marathon had runners aiming to beat their best times. Linda Brown of...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County farmers head home after ‘chaotic’ wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Smoke clouds became rain clouds Monday morning, a day after Lancaster County farmers fled from flames. Some barns stood silent, waiting for any sign of inhabitants to return home after the wildfires. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sent out word...
klkntv.com
Lincoln group calls city lawsuit an ‘ill-founded attempt’ to silence Native voices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local Native American group is in a legal battle against the City of Lincoln over controversial development plans. Indian Center Inc. had asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to pause the Wilderness Crossing development, which the city council approved in April. Last month, the...
klkntv.com
Ricketts touts Center of Operational Excellence for improving government efficiency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Efficiency in Nebraska government was highlighted at the Capitol on Monday morning as Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed October to be Center of Operational Excellence Month. The Center of Operational Excellence is an agency that helps streamline government processes. The center uses Lean Six Sigma training,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials call for testing during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — City officials are sharing important tips during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Nebraska’s children are still at risk for lead poisoning. In 2021, 488 kids under 6 years old were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood, which is 1.5% of all kids tested for lead in Nebraska.
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska provides safe space to discuss politics
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Election season can cause conflict between some people over individual beliefs. Because of this Civic Nebraska set out to give Lincoln residents a space to feel like they are heard by hosting a Civic Saturday gathering. The event also gave voters the opportunity to hear...
WOWT
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
1011now.com
Emergency Management asks part of southern Lancaster Co. to evacuate due to wildfires
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. An Evacuation Center has been set up at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001. S...
