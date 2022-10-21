Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
PWMania
Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
PWMania
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Expects Karl Anderson to Honor Commitments
NJPW President Takami Ohbari made it known on social media today that he expects all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their commitments at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Ohbari’s statement is aimed at the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson who pulled out of a scheduled title...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.231 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.274 million a week ago. The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week...
PWMania
Santos Escobar on Zelina Vega Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Moving to the WWE Main Roster
Santos Escobar recently appeared on El Brunch and discussed Legado Del Fantasma’s recent move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster. He also shared some thoughts on his personal future goals. You can watch the entire interview below. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled:. “I...
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The O.C. and The Judgment Day. * Karl Anderson vs....
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day heading down to the ring. Rhea Ripley grabs a mic and says AJ Styles found out last week that Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw & Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn Balor says Styles crumbled under the pressure of Mysterio before Damian Priest tells fans to rise and show respect to Mysterio. Mysterio says Judgment Day are the only ones to ever believe in him and he proved everyone wrong with his win last week. He says he’s built differently and calls himself this generation’s Eddie Guerrero.
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22) – Episode 86
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money. Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET...
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Believes There Are Backstage Fights in AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout of several separate physical altercations that occurred backstage in recent weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation took place after the conclusion of the AEW All Out press conference, and it involved The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. , Eddie Kingston was suspended for giving Sammy Guevara a pie-faced, and the third altercation had taken place between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. According to reports, Andrade struck Guevara, leading to his suspension.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Likes Viral Tweet Criticising CM Punk’s Behavior in AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite. The following tweets about the situation were posted by Twitter account @Ibladedaily. “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of...
PWMania
Bobby Lashley on Why He Loves Current RAW Roster and Biggest Character Lessons He Learned
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley talks about why he loves the current RAW roster and more. “There are a lot of people in that position. I love our roster right now. That’s...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/17/22) – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK – 6,489 sold. AEW Dynamite (10/19/22) – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH – 4,740 sold. WWE SmackDown (10/21/22) – Huntington Center in Toledo, OH – 6,701 sold. AEW Rampage (10/21/22) – Daily’s Place...
PWMania
GCW Moment of Clarity Line-Up for Tonight (10/23/22)
GCW Moment Of Clarity event takes place tonight at HAPRO’S in Detroit. The show will air on FITE at 5pm ET. Here is the advertised line-up for the event. * Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and EFFY) vs. Team Unsanctioned Pro (Jeffrey John, Lord Crewe, and Aaron Williams)
PWMania
Three Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Set to Air on FS1
Due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX next Friday, WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live on FS1. The following matches have been confirmed to take place on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs....
PWMania
Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend Character
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, explained why he no longer wants to see Bray Wyatt play “The Fiend.”. Ray explained why he no longer wants to see The Fiend on a recent SiriusXM episode of “Busted Open.”. “Yes, he...
PWMania
Why Bray Wyatt’s Newest Character Could Be His Best Yet
Since the retirement of Vince McMahon this summer and Triple H taking creative control, several former wrestlers returned to WWE. Fans have embraced those returns, making the weekly shows much more entertaining. But the most highly discussed former talent that fans have demanded to see back in the company finally made his return two weeks ago at Extreme Rules.
Comments / 0