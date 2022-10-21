ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County

By Terisa Estacio, Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2eg1_0ih4gPG600

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face.

Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock and wrestled the student to the ground. A few seconds later, two faculty/staff members came in to break up the fight.

The fight happened in the hallway of the school’s second floor where a number of students stood and watched the incident take place. It happened at 11:30 a.m., according to a letter from Redwood High School Principal Barnaby Payne.

Police detained the student who is now in custody, Payne said. Paramedics provided first aid to the teacher who received precautionary medical attention. It is unknown at this time if the teacher was taken to the hospital.

“As a career educator, I know from experience that unexpected and unfortunate incidents are inevitable in schools,” Payne wrote in a letter. “Nevertheless, what defines us as a community is how we react in the aftermath, how we care for each other, and how we make every effort to prevent incidents in the future.”

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more about the fight.

Comments / 66

Mary Serrano
3d ago

No matter what! It just shows the lack ofrespect on the part of the student. It also reflects on his parent's what type of education did he get at home...probably zero,! It's nota question of who's right or wrong, or howmuch the student weighed, it's just totally wrong.

Reply
16
mark holtfreter
3d ago

I don't know what's worse the sad excuse for the punch that kid threw or how weak the beta male teacher is the guy couldn't even defend him self from a small 110 pound kid sad. Then they have counseling for anyone affected by the incident give me a break these kids are all to soft and babied.

Reply(4)
17
Rebecca N Anessa Nell
3d ago

next they will claim "feeings", or "culturally relevant " to excuse the behavior. or better yet "IEP" protects student outburst. it's all manure.

Reply(1)
10
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

