wchstv.com
Man sentenced to maximum time in prison for shooting woman in the head in front of infant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was sentenced to the maximum time in prison after a jury convicted him of a several violent crimes related to a shooting. Anthony Morgan II, 40, was found guilty of the crimes in August following a trial that lasted three days in front of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
wchstv.com
New Kanawha County magistrate sworn in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County's newest magistrate was sworn-in Monday. Leslie Grace officially takes the bench on Tuesday after being sworn-in by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey. Earlier this month, Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Grace to fill the remainder of Mike Sisson's position...
wchstv.com
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:35 p.m., 10/24/22. A teenage girl reported missing in Kanawha County has been found safe, deputies said. Samantha Hovis, 14, was located on Monday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. Kanawha County deputies are asking the public for information...
wchstv.com
Three additional COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of a 77-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 735. Active...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Three people accused of defacing Logan County church arrested
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies arrested three people Friday following multiple reports of vandalism in Logan County. Stephanie Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson have been charged with conspiracy and destruction of property, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Live coverage planned Friday, Oct. 28, when Capital visits George Washington
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Kanawha County high school football teams will face off this weekend in the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum. Capital will visit George Washington for a gridiron battle on Friday, Oct. 28. All the action begins at 7:30...
wchstv.com
Jason Crabb, Karen Peck and Dustin Lambert to perform at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A night of gospel music has been scheduled to lift up the capital city. Jason Crabb, Karen Peck & New River and Dustin Lambert are set to make an appearance at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on April 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on...
wchstv.com
South Charleston High School alumni celebrate 50th class reunion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston High School held its 50th class reunion Saturday. South Charleston principal Kim Williams opened the school for the class of 1970 and 1972 so the Black Eagles could take a trip down memory lane. "It’s a great day to be a Black Eagle...
wchstv.com
Roar Store: Capital students learn life skills creating and selling Cougar merchandise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students at Capital High School are getting creative during a four-year program that teaches life skills. Pupils work together to operate a shop on campus that sells Cougar merchandise. Capital's Roar Store acts as a simulated workplace for students, such as senior Linesha Frith. “We’ve...
wchstv.com
Students at George Washington, Capital high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two student athletes who are at the top of their game also are at the head of their class academically. Ryan Bazzle, a senior at George Washington High School, and Maggie Rose, a senior at Capital High School, have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
wchstv.com
Seeking perfection: Van Bulldogs enjoying banner season
VAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Van Bulldogs defeated the Beallsville Blue Devils Friday night, keeping the possibility of a perfect season alive for the squad from Boone County. “If you own the line of scrimmage, do not turn the ball over and are able to run the football, that’s a recipe for success,” Van head coach Mark Agosti told Eyewitness Sports.
