Charlotte, NC

New Kanawha County magistrate sworn in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County's newest magistrate was sworn-in Monday. Leslie Grace officially takes the bench on Tuesday after being sworn-in by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey. Earlier this month, Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Grace to fill the remainder of Mike Sisson's position...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:35 p.m., 10/24/22. A teenage girl reported missing in Kanawha County has been found safe, deputies said. Samantha Hovis, 14, was located on Monday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. Kanawha County deputies are asking the public for information...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Three additional COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of a 77-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 735. Active...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Deputies: Three people accused of defacing Logan County church arrested

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies arrested three people Friday following multiple reports of vandalism in Logan County. Stephanie Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson have been charged with conspiracy and destruction of property, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Seeking perfection: Van Bulldogs enjoying banner season

VAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Van Bulldogs defeated the Beallsville Blue Devils Friday night, keeping the possibility of a perfect season alive for the squad from Boone County. “If you own the line of scrimmage, do not turn the ball over and are able to run the football, that’s a recipe for success,” Van head coach Mark Agosti told Eyewitness Sports.
VAN, WV

