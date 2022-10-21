Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Video: Liv Morgan Shows Off Her Incredible Booty Workout
A recent episode of Sheamus’ YouTube series “Celtic Warrior Workouts” featured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as a special guest. In the video, which can be seen below, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is seen wearing a pair of tight red spandex while she explains to Sheamus on how she maintains her booty in such excellent condition.
PWMania
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Expects Karl Anderson to Honor Commitments
NJPW President Takami Ohbari made it known on social media today that he expects all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their commitments at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Ohbari’s statement is aimed at the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson who pulled out of a scheduled title...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
PWMania
Santos Escobar on Zelina Vega Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Moving to the WWE Main Roster
Santos Escobar recently appeared on El Brunch and discussed Legado Del Fantasma’s recent move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster. He also shared some thoughts on his personal future goals. You can watch the entire interview below. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled:. “I...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.231 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.274 million a week ago. The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week...
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22) – Episode 86
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. * Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Jaylee and Nikki Victory. * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money. Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day heading down to the ring. Rhea Ripley grabs a mic and says AJ Styles found out last week that Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw & Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn Balor says Styles crumbled under the pressure of Mysterio before Damian Priest tells fans to rise and show respect to Mysterio. Mysterio says Judgment Day are the only ones to ever believe in him and he proved everyone wrong with his win last week. He says he’s built differently and calls himself this generation’s Eddie Guerrero.
PWMania
Backstage News on MJF’s Reputation in the AEW Locker Room
Wade Keller discussed the locker room in AEW, specifically some of the issues that have been reported in recent months, on a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller stated that things are not as bad as the headlines make them out to be backstage. Keller also mentioned MJF. He speculated that MJF secretly signed an extension, but the company is refusing to acknowledge it because of what they have in store for him in the coming year.
PWMania
Rikishi Reveals He Was Once Pronounced Dead for Three Minutes
Before turning professional, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spent his teenage years hanging out with the wrong crowd and drinking too much. In a recent interview with GV Wire, Rikishi discussed the tragic event in which he was shot during a drive-by shooting. He went on to say that the event had a profound impact on his life.
PWMania
GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Confirmed for The Collective 2023
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, as part of The Collective 2023 on March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, DDT will host its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood. The announcement came at the conclusion of GCW Drop Dead. The Collective has become...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Likes Viral Tweet Criticising CM Punk’s Behavior in AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite. The following tweets about the situation were posted by Twitter account @Ibladedaily. “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of...
PWMania
Video: Watch NWA USA (10/22/22) – S4E7
NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re just a few short weeks away from our Massive Hard Times In New Orleans event, and tonight’s main event will change the title landscape going into our trip to the Big Easy!
PWMania
Is It Time for Impact Wrestling and MLW to Form a Full Time Partnership?
In the world of professional wrestling today, the WWE and AEW have a stranglehold on the business. With deep pockets, both promotions are able to lure top free agents and indy stars to their respective companies. If there is going to be a bidding war for a top free agent, it’s almost certainly going to be between AEW and the WWE.
PWMania
Bobby Lashley on Why He Loves Current RAW Roster and Biggest Character Lessons He Learned
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley talks about why he loves the current RAW roster and more. “There are a lot of people in that position. I love our roster right now. That’s...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
PWMania
Diamond Dallas Page Wishes He Could Have Faced The Rock During His WWE Career
Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke on Busted Open Radio about the journey of his career and mentioned one significant gap that he missed out on. He mentioned being WCW’s People’s Champion and how he would have liked to have had the opportunity to defend it against The Rock.
PWMania
Road Dogg Questions if AEW Star is Worth the Cost of a Mainstream Song
In a recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James covered a wide range of topics. During it, Road Dogg discussed how AEW’s Jungle Boy is using a popular song from the 1980s in his entrance theme. AEW President Tony Khan has not been afraid to spend money in order to provide his performers with popular music. The song “Tarzan Boy” was written by Baltimora and is now being performed by Jungle Boy.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
Comments / 0