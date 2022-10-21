Read full article on original website
CONTINENTAL — Continental’s Rhenn Armey continues to be a scoring machine. Coming off a five-goal, six assists performance in the sectional opener against Lima Central Catholic on Wednesday, the Pirate senior standout recorded three goals and an assist to help Continental defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 in the Division III sectional final Friday.
As Elida’s Carson Harmon made his final trek up the 18th green at the Division I state tournament, Bulldog head coach Denny Thompson must have experienced a large range of emotions. As a coach, there was pride and I’m sure a tad of empathy for Harmon who struggled on day two.
MILLER CITY — Spencerville outscored the host Wildcats 4-2 on penalty kicks for a 2-1 boys Division III soccer sectional final victory. Spencerville’s AJ Boop, on an assist by Will Gallaspie, and Miller City’s Ethan Barlage had goals in regulation time. Gallaspie and teammates Brennan Lehman, Emerson Layman and Noah Stewart and Miller City’s Ethan Ellerbrock and Ethan Barlage had shootout goals.
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs; Pirates win streaks snapped; Urbana rolls; Week 10 finals in football
London 28 (7-3) The Chiefs’ 7-game winning streak is snapped. BHS WR CJ Wilson broke the school record for receiving yards in a season. As of right now, Bellefontaine is #10 in DIII Region 11 and would travel to Granville next Friday night in the playoffs. North Union 12...
Lima News
Area teams heading to the playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A number of area teams will be playing in the postseason after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first round pairings Sunday. No. 14 seed Lima Senior (3-7) makes its second consecutive trip to the postseason with a trip to face No. 3 seed Trenton Edgewood (9-1) in Division II Region 8,
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
sent-trib.com
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton. "Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s to Unveil Safe Haven Baby Box
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 24, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 26th, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, in collaboration with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will be unveiling Ohio’s eighth Safe Haven Baby Box. The Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for an infant to be surrendered and is embedded within the Southwest corner of the St. Rita’s emergency department facing Market Street. It features climate control technology as well as a silent alarm that notifies first responders of a surrender, allowing hospital personnel to respond within five minutes to perform a medical evaluation.
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
hometownstations.com
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
13abc.com
Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.
