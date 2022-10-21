ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller City, OH

The Lima News

Boys soccer: Continental downs Ottawa-Glandorf

CONTINENTAL — Continental’s Rhenn Armey continues to be a scoring machine. Coming off a five-goal, six assists performance in the sectional opener against Lima Central Catholic on Wednesday, the Pirate senior standout recorded three goals and an assist to help Continental defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 in the Division III sectional final Friday.
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Thompson’s final round as a head coach

As Elida’s Carson Harmon made his final trek up the 18th green at the Division I state tournament, Bulldog head coach Denny Thompson must have experienced a large range of emotions. As a coach, there was pride and I’m sure a tad of empathy for Harmon who struggled on day two.
ELIDA, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Spencerville boys advance on penalty kicks

MILLER CITY — Spencerville outscored the host Wildcats 4-2 on penalty kicks for a 2-1 boys Division III soccer sectional final victory. Spencerville’s AJ Boop, on an assist by Will Gallaspie, and Miller City’s Ethan Barlage had goals in regulation time. Gallaspie and teammates Brennan Lehman, Emerson Layman and Noah Stewart and Miller City’s Ethan Ellerbrock and Ethan Barlage had shootout goals.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima News

Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles

COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Area teams heading to the playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A number of area teams will be playing in the postseason after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first round pairings Sunday. No. 14 seed Lima Senior (3-7) makes its second consecutive trip to the postseason with a trip to face No. 3 seed Trenton Edgewood (9-1) in Division II Region 8,
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter

With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
CYGNET, OH
hometownstations.com

Mercy Health – St. Rita’s to Unveil Safe Haven Baby Box

Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 24, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 26th, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, in collaboration with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will be unveiling Ohio’s eighth Safe Haven Baby Box. The Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for an infant to be surrendered and is embedded within the Southwest corner of the St. Rita’s emergency department facing Market Street. It features climate control technology as well as a silent alarm that notifies first responders of a surrender, allowing hospital personnel to respond within five minutes to perform a medical evaluation.
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo

The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Field fire in southern Miami County

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
hometownstations.com

Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake

The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19

Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH

