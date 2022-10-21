Read full article on original website
Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range
Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
How Does The Cadillac Celestiq Compare With Its $300k Luxury And Electric Rivals?
Cadillac once claimed to be “standard of the world,” but with maybe the exception of the hot Blackwing models that’s hardly something you’d say about the re-bodied Chevy Camaros, Blazers and Suburbans Caddy has been selling in recent years. But that was the old Cadillac. New...
Honda’s Upcoming EVs Could Cost Thousands Less Than Rivals Thanks To GM Connection
Changes to the EV tax credit system have left many foreign automakers fuming. New rules that demand vehicles must be built in North America and feature home-grown battery tech to qualify for credits have effectively made scores of EVs instantly more expensive. But not Honda’s upcoming electric SUVs. Partnering...
Ferrari Will Unveil LaFerrari Successor In 2024, Per Allegedly Leaked Document
Ferrari may build a total of 828 units of its, as-yet unnamed, upcoming supercar if a recent table posted to the Auto Pareri forum and shared with us by Mahmud Maha is to be believed. The car, apparently codenamed the F250, is set to be unveiled in October 2024, according to the document.
Car Owners In Canada Shockingly Quoted As Much As $23,000 For Hybrid And EV Battery Replacements
As electrified vehicles begin to flood the market, more and more people are finding out about the extremely high costs involved with replacing the battery. The latest of these incidents comes from Canadian EV and hybrid owners, whose vehicle repair costs have left them in shock. The first case of...
Mullen I-Go Revealed As A 46 HP Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle For Europe
Mullen Automotive has unveiled their ‘new’ I-GO, which is essentially a Chinese EV that takes some cues from the Smart ForFour. According to the company, they have secured the “exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights” to the model, which is fully homologated and certified for sale in select European markets.
Home Hardwaero: Taking Another Crack At Making A Subaru Impreza More Aerodynamic
A little over a month ago, we featured a video that asked how much more aerodynamic a Subaru Impreza could be made with a trip to the hardware store. Not fully satisfied with the answer in that video, the channel has posted another, with version 2.0 upgrades. In his first...
VW Getting Rid Of Dreaded Touch-Sensitive Controls On Steering Wheels
Thomas Schäfer, the CEO of Volkswagen published an interesting post on his LinkedIn profile, going through future goals for the brand, including the return of push-button steering wheel controls, and ten new EV launches by 2026 covering a wide spectrum of segments. More specifically, Schäfer wrote: “We are sharpening...
Kia Stinger Production To End In April Of 2023 According To Korean Report
Say it ain’t so but evidently the Stinger’s gotta go. That’s the word we’re getting from a Korean report that claims an end of production for Kia’s sports sedan in April of 2023. Enthusiasts might not love the news but this has seemed inevitable for some time.
Is This What Tuners Will Do With The BMW XM?
This article contains renderings by ildar_project that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The BMW XM is one of the most outlandish SUV’s launched in recent memory and could serve as the base for some pretty remarkable tuning projects. From the factory, the standard BMW XM delivers...
What’s The Prettiest New Coupe In The Market For Under $100,000?
Despite regulation and slow sales of some models, there is a bevy of new coupes available for sale across the globe today. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that all of them are all that attractive. Automotive design isn’t easy to get right. In fact, getting it wrong...
Design Trends: Straked Wheels, Are You A Fan?
Car designers and engineers spend endless hours crafting body panels that give the right look and deliver the right kind of aero qualities to provide strong gas mileage figures, but the recent focus on efficiency, particularly among electric cars, means more attention than ever is being paid to wheel designs.
Thief Steals 12 Foot Tall Skeleton, Struggles To Get It Into Their GMC Yukon Denali
Halloween is right around the corner and one of this year’s hottest decorations is a 12 foot (3.6 meter) tall skeleton sold by Home Depot. The skeleton costs $299 (£265 / €302), but quickly sold out due to huge demand. However, that didn’t deter one person who decided to steal a giant skeleton from an Austin, Texas neighborhood.
Rare 1-Of-79 1991 Porsche 928 S4 XX8 Wants Your Bank Account Details
Although it was first revealed in 1977, the Porsche 928’s was so timeless that it continued being produced well into the mid ’90s. This is your chance to buy one of the rarest and best-looking of all the front-engine Porsches. Built in 1991, this is one of the...
Toyota Hilux Goes Airborne After Driver Loses Control And Hits Embankment
The driver and passenger of a Toyota Hilux in Queensland, Australia have been lucky to walk away from a terrifying crash earlier this month. Dashcam footage of the crash starts off by showing a black Toyota Hilux approaching the highway while following a red Toyota C-HR. When the road opens up to two lanes, the driver of the Hilux immediately turns into the overtaking lane and appears to pin the throttle just as the pickup was traveling over painted white lines on the road.
Pagani Zingerjera Is A Facelifted Huayra Created By Independent Designers
This story includes speculative renderings of a fictional Pagani Zingerjera created by @spdesignsest and @artsbybildraw that are neither related to nor endorsed by Pagani. Pagani has just unveiled their latest hypercar named the Utopia, but a team of two independent designers created a fresh take on the outgoing Huayra in the form of a digital-only concept. The Pagani Zingerjera is heavily based on the Huayra but features a number of redesigned body panels deviating from the original.
$25,000 Challenge: Find Us The Best Handing Used Manual Car
We’ve had a number of intriguing used-car challenges of late. We asked you to find the fastest car from 0-60 mph for $20k or less, and then we followed up with the best winter beater for $5k and the weirdest car for $2k or less. Now, we’re upping the budget and asking for the best-handling car for $25,000 or less. The options are extensive.
Thai Shop Builds Real-Life Replicas Of Lightning McQueen Based On The Toyota Celica
Lighting McQueen, the starring figure in Pixar’s popular Cars movie franchise, is not a vehicle that you expect to see in real life. A body shop in Thailand, however, took the challenge and created life-sized replicas of the cartoon, using the Toyota Celica as a base for the conversion.
Would You Take A 2023 M4 CSL Over A 2004 M3 CSL?
BMW dishes out its CSL badge so rarely that even RS-bagded Porsches look as common as Corollas in comparison. Only three BMWs have been deemed worthy of the Coupe Sport Leichtbau (lightweight) name that was first applied to the E9 CSL coupe of the 1970s, a modified CS created specifically to win on Europe’s racetracks.
Exquisite Collection Of Classic Bugatti Grand Prix Racers Returns To The Brand’s Home
Hans Matti, the registrar of the Bugatti Club Suisse, has spent his life assembling one of the most exceptional collections of Bugattis on earth. Now, after selling it, the collection’s new owner decided to allow it to visit the home of Bugatti. The cars have returned to the Château...
