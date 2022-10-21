The driver and passenger of a Toyota Hilux in Queensland, Australia have been lucky to walk away from a terrifying crash earlier this month. Dashcam footage of the crash starts off by showing a black Toyota Hilux approaching the highway while following a red Toyota C-HR. When the road opens up to two lanes, the driver of the Hilux immediately turns into the overtaking lane and appears to pin the throttle just as the pickup was traveling over painted white lines on the road.

