Mont Alto’s Lions cinched PSUAC West conference’s #1 seed over the weekend, defeating New Kensington in a Seniot Night victory. The Penn State Mont Alto volleyball team moved to a perfect 11-0 in the conference with the win. The contest marked the final home regular season contest for three graduates (Aspyn Keetch, Caroline Blickley and Candice Baum) as well as one senior athlete (Kylee Gooding). The game was also the team’s annual Pink Out game.

MONT ALTO, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO