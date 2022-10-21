ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mont Alto chinches #1 seed

Mont Alto’s Lions cinched PSUAC West conference’s #1 seed over the weekend, defeating New Kensington in a Seniot Night victory. The Penn State Mont Alto volleyball team moved to a perfect 11-0 in the conference with the win. The contest marked the final home regular season contest for three graduates (Aspyn Keetch, Caroline Blickley and Candice Baum) as well as one senior athlete (Kylee Gooding). The game was also the team’s annual Pink Out game.
MONT ALTO, PA
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022

Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022

Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022

Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022

Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gerald William Heckman obituary 1948~2022

The man, the myth, the legend, Gerald William Heckman, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence in Shippensburg. He was born February 14, 1948 in Shippensburg, to the late George Wesley Heckman and Kathryn Pearl Railing. Gerald graduated in the Class of 1966 from Shippensburg High School....
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz (McIntire), 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 26, 1947 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty L. (Wilhide) McIntire. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022

Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022

Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
