Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Mont Alto chinches #1 seed
Mont Alto’s Lions cinched PSUAC West conference’s #1 seed over the weekend, defeating New Kensington in a Seniot Night victory. The Penn State Mont Alto volleyball team moved to a perfect 11-0 in the conference with the win. The contest marked the final home regular season contest for three graduates (Aspyn Keetch, Caroline Blickley and Candice Baum) as well as one senior athlete (Kylee Gooding). The game was also the team’s annual Pink Out game.
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr. obituary 1961~2022
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr., age 61 of Shippensburg, PA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1961 in Chambersburg, PA to the late Lester Clyde Hoch, Sr and Edna V. (Holtry) Hoch. Lester was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for Westminster...
Charles A “Bud” Fahrney 1924~2022
Mr. Charles A “Bud” Fahrney, 98, of Fayetteville, PA, formerly of Quincy, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1924, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis H and Hazel (Cook) Fahrney. He and his wife...
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager 1930~2022
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager (Leidig), 92, formerly of St. Thomas, PA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born July 11, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George I. and Flora Glen (Wolff) Leidig. In her early life...
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022
Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
Joseph R “Bubber” Florence 1961~2022
Mr. Joseph R “Bubber” Florence, II, 61, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his home. Born October 8, 1961 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Ruth Marie (Minnick) Florence. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022
Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022
Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise 2000~2022
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at...
Robert E “Bob” Mowen obituary 1943~2022
Robert E “Bob” Mowen, Jr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Zentmyer) Mowen. He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of...
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
Richard Orville “Dick” Blair 1944~2022
Richard Orville “Dick” Blair age 78, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living. Born October 9, 1944, in Clear Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Omar...
Patricia “Pat” SK Blubaugh 1933~2022
Mrs. Patricia “Pat” SK Blubaugh, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at her home in Quincy Township. Born on June 12, 1933, in Edgemont, MD, she moved to Quincy, PA in August 1946. She graduated with Class of 1951, Quincy High School. She was...
Gerald William Heckman obituary 1948~2022
The man, the myth, the legend, Gerald William Heckman, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence in Shippensburg. He was born February 14, 1948 in Shippensburg, to the late George Wesley Heckman and Kathryn Pearl Railing. Gerald graduated in the Class of 1966 from Shippensburg High School....
Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz (McIntire), 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 26, 1947 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty L. (Wilhide) McIntire. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle obituary 1947~2022
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Josephine (Spidel) Kunkle. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended King...
William “Bill” D Carbaugh 1936~2022
William “Bill” D Carbaugh, Sr., 86, of Newburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 6, 1936, in Green Spring, PA, a son of the late David E. and Alice H. (Mixell) Carbaugh. Bill was...
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022
Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
