Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down
The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
Joe Burrow goes off as Bengals beat Falcons
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the finest games of his NFL career today against the Falcons, throwing the ball with ease and racking up huge passing numbers as the Bengals led from start to finish. Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards, with three touchdowns and...
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
Zappe replaces Jones in second quarter, leads Patriots on TD drive
FOXBORO -- The Patriots fell behind the Bears early on Monday night, and with the New England offense generating very little with Mac Jones at quarterback, the calls for Bailey Zappe began to echo in Gillette Stadium.Those fans got their wish, with Zappe replacing Jones early in the second quarter. The rookie answered by leading the Patriots on a touchdown drive, hitting Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard score, on his first drive of the game. We officially have a quarterback controversy in New England, just not in a good way. In addition to analyzing everything that went wrong in Monday night's...
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
Analysis: Utah Jazz lose for the first time this season, but Simone Fontecchio shines
In his first extended minutes of the season, Simone Fontecchio showed off what he has to offer the Utah Jazz
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
49ers noncommittal about Verrett as practice window nears close
Cornerback Jason Verrett is making strides in his rehabilitation from a season-ending knee injury of a year ago. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remained noncommittal about his status for the remainder of the season. Shanahan said the club has yet to make a decision on whether Verrett will be activated this week.
NFL investigates video of game official apparently seeking autograph from Mike Evans
The tinfoil hat crowd may be needing a tinfoil refill. A video has emerged from Sunday of a couple of game officials who appeared to be seeking an autograph from Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. They were, according to FootballZebras.com, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter. The NFL...
Christian McCaffrey: This was a weird week
The 49ers were coy about their plans for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they wound up finding a role for him a couple of days after he joined the team in a trade with the Panthers. McCaffrey played 22 of the team’s...
Keegan displaying 'Duncan demeanor' in promising start to career
Keegan Murray's first pair of NBA games shouldn't have surprised anyone. The 22-year-old forward from Iowa has carried himself with the same steady presence on and off the court since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. A perfect example was the opening minutes of the Kings'...
Video: Heat’s Martin, Raptors Koloko ejected after scuffle falls into first row
There are going to be some fines handed down for this one. The Raptors Christian Koloko and Heat’s Caleb Martin were ejected from Saturday’s game after a fight for rebounding position turned into a scuffle that fell into the first row of seats. The fight started with 7:46...
Another report Bucks interested in Jae Crowder trade, Heat and Hawks remain in mix
The Milwaukee Bucks may be off to a 2-0 start with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing like an MVP (again), but the franchise is always looking ahead to May and June. Specifically, they are looking at Jae Crowder to potentially fill a P.J. Tucker-sized hole at the four. Tucker was with the Bucks for their title run but has moved on and is now yelling at his teammates in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Crowder is away from the Suns, awaiting his ticket out of Phoenix.
