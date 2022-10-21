ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kevin Campbell
4d ago

drugs are flu in and put inside of tennis balls I'm sure the Missouri prison is doing something against the law trying to keep people without making contact with each other a violation of the Constitution and guard to bring drugs in are they going to get rid of all the guards

Bonnie Wyrick
4d ago

Well IT IS THE Big Dog's who make the final decision on who they hire to work at PRISONS. HAVE YOUR BELOVED WONDERFUL FAMILIES STOP ✋️ BRINGING DRUGS IN FOR YOU, STOP SELLING THEM INSIDE PRISONS, AND MOST IMPORTANT, ---- "STOP OVERDOSING" .!!!!

Tyler Brewer
4d ago

ya its the guards that bring it in I seen it all the time its really bad at Boonville and bonne terre

kttn.com

Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison

A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
MICHIGAN STATE
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Record fish caught in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Longtime East St. Louis educator battling rare form of cancer

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East educator has yet to return to work this school year because of a rare form of cancer. Donna Cameron, the head librarian for the East St. Louis School District, told News 4 she has adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

