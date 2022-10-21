ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday afternoon, our newsroom became aware of a water main break in the area of Longhill and Leete Streets in Springfield. When our crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m., there was a long stream of water going down Leete Street and onto Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Police chase safety addressed following fatal pedestrian accident in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of the deadly pedestrian accident in Monson Thursday night. Police said that the driver of the motorcycle was involved in a police chase right before the accident. He went through two towns before making his way to Monson, where the crash happened.
MONSON, MA
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
PALMER, MA
Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Monday afternoon news update

MONSON, MA
Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield Police investigating theft, crash of stolen cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, MA
1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found an adult...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Janna's Tuesday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson

Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
MONSON, MA
Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

