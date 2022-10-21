Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday afternoon, our newsroom became aware of a water main break in the area of Longhill and Leete Streets in Springfield. When our crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m., there was a long stream of water going down Leete Street and onto Main Street.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Police chase safety addressed following fatal pedestrian accident in Monson
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of the deadly pedestrian accident in Monson Thursday night. Police said that the driver of the motorcycle was involved in a police chase right before the accident. He went through two towns before making his way to Monson, where the crash happened.
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
amherstbulletin.com
Investigators call for more leads in crash that critically injured Hadley boy
HADLEY — Investigators on Monday put out a new round of appeals to the public, including auto repair shops, for leads that could help locate a white cargo van that struck and critically injured a Hadley boy on the morning of Oct. 11. Nearly a week after the 13-year-old...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: signature court event, Wilbraham road work, and bank fundraiser
westernmassnews.com
Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating theft, crash of stolen cruiser
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
westernmassnews.com
1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found an adult...
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson
Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
Funeral for former Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger
The funeral for former Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger is scheduled to be held Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are operating at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
