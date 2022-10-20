Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
US News and World Report
No Change in Number of Post-Op Opioid Prescriptions, But Dosages Drop
No Change in Number of Post-Op Opioid Prescriptions, But Dosages Drop. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New research out of Canada offers some encouraging news amid concerns about the opioid epidemic. Doctors are prescribing a lower dose of the painkillers after older adults have surgery, the study found....
Biden to get updated COVID-19 booster shot, promote vaccine
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden was scheduled to get his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urge the public to get theirs to ensure a healthy holiday season. Biden was to appear at the White House with the doctors who are leading administration efforts against...
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
US News and World Report
Biden to Get Latest COVID Vaccine, Urge Americans to Do Same
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine while launching a new push to boost the number of Americans, especially seniors, getting the shots ahead of Thanksgiving and the coming winter. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said about 12 million...
US News and World Report
A Volunteer Driver Drought Is Threatening Vulnerable Adults’ Access to Care in Rural Communities
Several times a month, Jim Maybach drives 5 miles from his house in Hay Creek, Minnesota, toward the Mississippi River. When he reaches Red Wing, a city of nearly 17,000 people, the 79-year-old retired engineer stops to pick up a senior whom he then delivers to an appointment, such as a dentist visit or an exercise class. When the appointment ends, Maybach is there to drive the person home.
US News and World Report
U.S. News Unveils 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings
Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today published the 2022-2023 Best Global Universities rankings. The overall ranking in the new edition evaluates 2,000 schools – up from more than 1,700 last year – on academic research and reputation. The...
Comments / 0