Saint Marys, PA

Kindness for Kinsley works to spread joy to others with annual collection

By Maggie Smolka
 4 days ago

SAINT MARYS, Pa (WTAJ) – One Saint Marys family is keeping the memory of their daughter alive with an annual collection.

“We feel like since Kinsley passed away that the world is kind of missing out on some of her joy and some of her sunshine and so we have put a lot of effort and a lot of time into just sharing her joy with the rest of the world,” Emily Kronenwetter, Kinsley’s mom said.

Kindness for Kinsley is a community service organization that was founded in honor of a sweet little girl named Kinsley. She passed away unexpectedly in January of 2019.

Mifflin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
On the 15th of every month her family does a random act of kindness in her honor and every year they do a larger collection around her birthday, which is November 1st.

This year they are collecting for Caitlin’s Smiles , a non-profit that makes arts and crafts kits for children who are in medical facilities. The family continues to be thankful for the community support.

“It feels like such a gift to our family because we know that people are talking about Kinsley and we know that people care about her and about us and about helping the community in her honor,” Kronenwetter said. “To be honest, that is absolutely everything to us.”

Emily says her garage is already starting to fill up with all the different kinds of arts of crafts supplies.

Donations the organization is looking for:

  • New matchbox/hot wheels cars
  • Unopened kids’ meal toys
  • Jigsaw puzzles
  • Resealable plastic bags (All sizes)
  • Coloring books (preschool-teen)
  • Sketch pads
  • Journals for teens
  • Origami paper (4×4)
  • Sudoko, word searches, crosswords and Mad Libs
  • Fun pencils
  • Stickers
  • Foam craft sheets (No sticky backs)
  • Pipe cleaners
  • Crayons
  • Colored pencils
  • Copy Paper
  • Gift cards for Walmart, Staples, Michaels, JoAnn Fabric, Hobby Lobby, Dollar General, Dollar Tree

Here is a list of drop off locations:

ST MARYS:

  • City of St Marys Police Department
  • Saint Marys Nutrition (if you drop off items here, you can be entered for a chance to win a $20 club credit)
  • You can also send your donations in with your SMAMS or SMAHS students.

CLEARFIELD:

  • CNB Bank main
  • CNB Bank Old Town Road
  • You can also send your donations in with any elementary students that attend Clearfield Area Elementary

You can also donate through their Amazon wishlist .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Kinsley’s 6th birthday collection runs until Sunday, Oct. 30.

