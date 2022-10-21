Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
actionnews5.com
Decision to try teens charged in Memphis pastor’s murder as adults looms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The process to decide whether or not the two teens charged in the murder of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams will stand trial as juveniles or adults is still underway. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo, both 15, and their families as well as Eason-Williams’ family, were present in...
actionnews5.com
Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
actionnews5.com
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
actionnews5.com
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal. Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department received a $1.7 million federal grant in order to add additional officers on their staff. West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell says the grant will help public safety by allowing the department to become adequately staffed and recruit more officers to the force.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting an event to help you keep your vehicle safe. It comes as auto thefts continue to rise across the city. MPD reports overall crime went up by 600 from this time last year, with the majority of those crimes being vehicle thefts and car break-ins.
actionnews5.com
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer. MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia. MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this...
actionnews5.com
2 women named persons of interest in Parkway Village homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in the Aug. 16 murder of Kenneth Starks. That morning, Starks was found slumped over the wheel of his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
actionnews5.com
Man charged with murder after woman found shot in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An arrest has been been made in a deadly shooting in West Memphis over the weekend. Caleb Moten is charged with capital murder in the death of Christian Hammock. Investigators say she was shot to death at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Andrew ‘Rome’ Withers | Executive Director at Ernest C. Withers Sr. Historical Photographic Foundation. Kisha Landfair | Owner & Event Planner at K. Landfair Entertaining & Design. Sarah Kathryn Marshall, PHD | Breast Cancer Patient at...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County leaders raise awareness for mental health, addiction resources
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders across Shelby County discussed the importance of mental health and addiction awareness Monday morning. This roundtable breakfast was hosted by Alliance Healthcare Services. Organizers called it a first-time event where elected officials of both the City of Memphis and Shelby County, Memphis Police Chief...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Sheriff soon to announce final decision for Mayor race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor’s race could get a bit more crowded next week. A spokesperson for Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says the Sheriff plans to announce his final decision on whether or not he’s entering the race. We reached out to Bonner’s camp for confirmation...
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s proposed a nearly $700 million plan to the Memphis City Council for renovations on four Memphis-area stadiums, including the work Mayor Strickland has done to get to this point.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis woman found dead inside car after early morning shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot inside her car early Sunday morning. At 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon Street. There, officers found Christian Hammock,...
actionnews5.com
The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference
Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
Comments / 0