High School Huddle: Final week of football regular season, soccer sectionals are here

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re getting into crunch time as the leaves are changing color and the stakes are getting higher.

After recapping big wins by the Orange and the Bills, AJ and Carl dive into our local football rankings which has a new team at number two in our large school rankings (0:00-11:35) and a solidified top-two in our small school rankings (11:35-17:30).

While there’s one week left in the football regular season, sectionals are here for soccer. We break down the fields looking at some favorites and sleepers to watch in boys soccer (17:30-24:20) and girls soccer (24:20-31:00).

Finally, two showdowns are worth keeping a special eye on in the final week of the football regular season (31:00-34:45).

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. UPrep 7-0 AA 1 2. Victor 6-1 AA 4 3. McQuaid 6-1 AA 2 4. Schroeder 7-0 A1 3 5. East/World of Inquiry 7-0 A2 5 6. Pittsford 3-4 AA 6 7. Hilton 6-1 A1 7 8. Canandaigua 6-1 A2 8 9. Aquinas 3-4 AA 10 10. Rush Henrietta 3-4 AA 9

Small Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. Batavia 7-0 B 1 2. Monroe 5-2 B 2 3. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 7-0 D 4 4. Honeoye Falls-Lima 5-2 B 3 5. Le Roy 5-1 C 6 6. Attica 5-2 C 7 7. East Rochester/Gananda 6-1 C 8 8. Penn Yan/Dundee 5-1 C 5 9. Alexander 6-0 D 9 10. Canisteo-Greenwood 7-0 8-Man 10

