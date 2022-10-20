Firefighters want to remind everybody of the cooler weather that will be brought by the coming winter season, and this is a great time to check your chimneys for debris before use, to prevent chimney fires. We have already started to see some rain this season, and we want to remind everybody to drive slower and increase your following distance while driving due to slick roads and unexpected downed trees.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO