ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
SMART approves $14.1 million for a second Petaluma train station
The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency’s board of directors has given the green light for $14.1 million to be used to complete construction of Petaluma’s second train station. In a unanimous vote at their Oct. 19 meeting, board members approved the funding allocation that allows for the construction...
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E monitors windy conditions to decide whether to shut down power for safety
PG&E has been monitoring high winds trying to decide whether to initiate its first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year. PSPS events, as they’re known, are a safety measure to try and prevent fires. High winds threatened to lead to planned power outages in parts of the Bay...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Fire welcomes new helicopter for firefighting and rescue
Firefighters want to remind everybody of the cooler weather that will be brought by the coming winter season, and this is a great time to check your chimneys for debris before use, to prevent chimney fires. We have already started to see some rain this season, and we want to remind everybody to drive slower and increase your following distance while driving due to slick roads and unexpected downed trees.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Opens 60-Unit Homeless Housing Site
Rohnert Park will open its first homeless housing site today. The $15-million, 60-unit facility will be opening its doors to its first residents. Those living in the new facility will use it as temporary housing, while working with a case manager to find more permanent homes. Rohnert Park expects to serve about 100 people per year at the housing site. The city has an estimated 250 homeless people. A large number of them live in an encampment off Roberts Lake Road.
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
Acre Pizza to Debut in Cotati
A liquor license is pending for a new restaurant location at 8175 Gravenstein Highway, previously home to the pool hall Red's Recovery Room.
SFist
PG&E Warning of Public Safety Power Shut-Offs Due to Wind Forecast In North Bay
PG&E on Friday issued a heads-up that the power may be going out in parts of northern Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as nine other counties, due to some high winds in the forecast this weekend. We made it this far into fire season without the usual Red Flag...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
Number of homes, connection with State Route 12 still stumbling blocks as SDC plan proceeds
Vulnerable to earthquakes, SDC's main building requires a multi-million dollar retrofit. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With details of the county's re-use plan for the Sonoma Development Center still reverberating, the area's representative board of supervisors remains hopeful there's still room for compromise. Released earlier this week, redevelopment plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center are still being digested. A thousand residences and space for 900 jobs clustered on a small portion of the Eldridge campus, with the balance remaining open space. Many in the vicinity opposed the scale in scoping sessions. Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents the area, told KRCB...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Extinguished]Structure Threatened as Vegetation Fire Burns in the Coastal Town of Mendocino
Scanner traffic beginning around 2:47 p.m. indicates a vegetation fire is burning in the popular tourist town of Mendocino along the coast. The fire is reportedly located on the 44000 block of Crestwood drive. A full wildland fire response has been requested and a firefighter at the scene is indicating...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 24
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Oct. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located north to northeast of Hydesville, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit the southern end south southeast of Fortuna, CA.
EWG
As ratepayers struggle to pay PG&E energy bills, CEO rakes in over 190 times the typical employee salary
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric’s CEO Patricia Poppe received $51.2 million in compensation last year, more than 190 times what the utility’s average employee earns and a tone deaf windfall amid soaring energy bills ratepayers can’t afford. Poppe’s compensation is almost double the amount...
Faced with rising temperatures, Marin County is ready to take the heat, health officer says
Following a record-setting heat wave in September, Marin County Supervisors recently discussed plans for future hot days and provided tips on preventing heat-related illness. Public Health Officer Matt Willis presented his department’s response to recent extreme heat events. The county, cities and towns are collaboratively refining plans and forecasting heat risks using the National Weather Service systems.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County considering after-school, weekend and summer programs to address dip in education
New student test score data released Monday by the California Department of Education will help guide Sonoma County educators as they seek to accelerate learning and provide support to students. The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results show student performance in math and English language arts for...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
kymkemp.com
Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win
The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
awhspitch.com
Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents
The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
