PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were both recently forced to leave a game against the Utah Jazz due to injury. However, Willie Green said both players will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, per Will Guillory. Green initially stated that Brandon Ingram is no longer in […] The post Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York

There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane’s stone cold reaction to dropping career high 38 points vs. Nets

Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Desmond Bane took a huge leap during the 2021-22 season, upping his scoring average from 9.2 to 18.2, emerging as one of the most reliable volume three-point marksmen in the league. With the injury to Jaren Jackson Jr., Bane was expected to shoulder an even bigger offensive load in the 2022-23 season, […] The post Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane’s stone cold reaction to dropping career high 38 points vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic

The New York Knicks are fun to watch again. After losing their season-opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. RJ Barrett and the Knicks have gone 2-0, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic, both at home. In one sequence during Monday night’s 115-102 victory against the Magic, the Knicks electrified […] The post RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chris Finch’s brutally honest reaction to Timberwolves’ demoralizing defeat to the Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to have an easy run-in to begin the 2022-23 season. They were slated to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs twice, and the Utah Jazz at home, three teams that many pundits believed were destined to jockey for the right to draft Victor Wembanyama first overall. But Timberwolves […] The post Chris Finch’s brutally honest reaction to Timberwolves’ demoralizing defeat to the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
