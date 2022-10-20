ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh

Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC

