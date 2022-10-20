Read full article on original website
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
WRAL
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a tenth grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
North Carolina police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, was killed while he was driving early on the night before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
Raleigh teen shooter exchanged gunfire with officers, stabbed and shot brother: preliminary report
The teen accused of killing five in Raleigh, North Carolina, exchanged gunfire with police and shot and stabbed his older brother to death, according to a police report.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
North Carolina man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say
Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana.
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
WakeMed psychiatric nurse mourned after she’s killed in Durham. Patient is in custody
A patient is charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a nurse.
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also...
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday's Raleigh mass shooting have issued a written statement.
Driver crashes in North Carolina after I-40 chase tops 150 mph, troopers say
The chase began in Durham County and moved into Wake County -- with the crash happening in south Raleigh.
Orange County seeking to try 17-year-old double murder suspect as adult
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County could be tried as an adult, the Orange County DA says.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh
Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
