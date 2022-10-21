Read full article on original website
Disney Genie+ Price Reaches Shocking All-Time High
In December 2021, Disney launched its new FastPass replacement — Disney Genie+ — at Disneyland Resort. Genie+ at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would cost Guests $20 — more than the $15 charge at Disney World’s four theme parks — but came with PhotoPass.
Iconic Director Says That He Is Done With Disney, Calls Company “Horrible Big Circus”
For 40 years, legendary director and producer Tim Burton has been a part of the Walt Disney family. Beginning in 1981, Burton worked as an animator on several Disney hits, including The Fox and the Hound and TRON. Over the years, Burton worked his way up and became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors and producers. Burton came and went from Disney and, over the years, was responsible for hits like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and most recently, Dumbo.
Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 94th Birthday Next Month in a Whole New Way!
A brand-new documentary about the history and filmography of the mouse who started it all is headed to Disney+, just in time for Mickey’s 94th birthday!. Mickey: The Story of a Mouse is set to debut on Disney’s streaming platform on November 18, 2022, which happens to be his 94th birthday, and just as the title suggests, the film takes a look at the history of Walt’s beloved mouse character–from the time he was created to today when Mickey Mouse is undeniably a pop culture icon.
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
NEW Virtual Queue for runDisney Merchandise
Heads up runDisney fans! If you’re planning to stock up on gear this year, you’ll want to make sure you take note of new changes in place! With the start of race season upon us, Disney has a new system in place to help manage the long lines for merchandise to get you in and out. Because who wants to stand in line when you could be enjoying the race festivities?
BREAKING: Security Enhanced at Disney Park as Guests Gather to Protest
Security has been enhanced today at one Disney Park as Guests have gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Walt Disney World Resort saw the new system, the Park Pass Reservation System, for the first time when the Florida parks reopened following a nearly 4-month-long closure in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic in July 2020. As with anything new, the saying goes, “It takes some getting used to,” but some fans simply can’t get comfortable with a system that limits the time they can spend in their happy place.
Julie Taymor Salutes Kurosawa Akira, Defends Multiculturalism Ahead of Leading Tokyo International Film Festival Jury
Acclaimed film and theatre director Julie Taymor paid tribute to legendary Japanese filmmaker Kurosawa Akira in Tokyo on Tuesday, crediting his influence on her deciding to enter the film industry and contributing to her multi-cultural world view. “I go back to when I saw my first ‘foreign film’ in Paris, when I was 15 years old. I watched ‘Rashomon’ and that changed my life,” said Taymor. “Kurosawa! He is the reason, his movies are the reason, that I became a film director.” “Rashomon,” based on a Japanese folk talk, won the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion in 1951 and has since...
‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
Death Certificate Reveals 6 Contributing Causes in Beloved “Harry Potter” Actor’s Passing
The cause of death has been revealed following the passing of a well-known and beloved actor from Universal’s Harry Potter film series. On October 14, the world bid a final farewell to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, born Anthony Robert McMillan, an actor and comedian who earned global recognition for his role as Professor Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant, half-human “keeper of keys” at Hogwarts, in the Harry Potter franchise. The actor died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland. He was 72 years old.
RUMOR: BIG Price Increase Coming For Disney Vacation Cub Members
For months — and maybe even years — people have been complaining that Disney is getting too expensive. More than 90% of Guests have said that Disney has “lost its magic” and a majority of people believe that a Walt Disney World vacation is out of reach for the average family. Now, there are ways to “save” money for those who like to spend their tie at Disney — including purchasing an Annual Pass (or Magic Key at Disneyland) or becoming a member of the Disney Vacation Club.
BREAKING: Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash
Sad and shocking news coming out of Hollywood this afternoon. Popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died after a morning car crash in Hollywood, California. Initial reports are stating that the Emmy Award-winning actor appeared to suffer from a medical emergency while behind the wheel and crashed into a building. At this time, it is not known what the medical emergency was. Jordan was only 67 years old.
Recent Report States EPCOT’s Play! Pavilion is “Officially” Scrapped
There’s been much talk about EPCOT’s Play! Pavilion. Is the project canceled? Have they resumed work? When will it open? Will it open? The Disney rumor mill has been hard at work trying to figure out the project’s status, and Disney has remained silent on the topic. In fact, they’ve remained suspiciously silent.
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Family Turns Home into “Haunted Mansion”-inspired House, Catches the Eye of Legendary Disney Icon
A California family that loves Halloween and Disney Parks used their talents to create a one-of-a-kind attraction at their home during this spooky season, and their efforts caught the eye of a legendary Disney icon. Mike Stanley, his wife Dawn, and his son Wyatt live in Aliso Viejo, California, and...
