This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
click orlando
Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills. Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.
click orlando
Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police. Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.
WSVN-TV
‘Good boy, Toki’: Daytona Beach K-9 finds, attacks suspect
(WSVN) - A Daytona Beach K-9 tracked down a burglary suspect, and his handlers could not be more proud. The suspect reportedly broke into a house, early Friday morning, and he ran away when he was confronted by someone inside. All the officers were cheering on bodycam footage for Toki,...
WESH
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating after one woman was shot and killed Monday night in Hiawassee. At approximately 7 p.m., deputies were called to the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle about the shooting. Authorities said they found a woman who had been shot...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man jumped into St. Johns River river to evade authorities after leading them on chase, deputies say
Florida authorities said a 28-year-old man jumped into the St. Johns River in an attempt to avoid capture after leading deputies in a pursuit across multiple Central Florida counties on Saturday. Oscar Dominique Leonides was in the water for about an hour before he was eventually taken into custody on...
WESH
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Orlando Denny's
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting inside an Orlando Denny's Monday morning. Orlando police say it happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard. Police say a suspect opened fire inside the Denny's and one person was killed...
click orlando
17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said. The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
WESH
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
WESH
Orange County detectives: Man found shot in car possibly connected to Eatonville shooting
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a man who was found shot in a vehicle on Friday could be connected to a shooting in Eatonville. Deputies say they were called to Samuel Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday after the Eatonville Police Department called the sheriff's office about a shooting in OCSO's jurisdiction.
fox35orlando.com
'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for the fourth time this year after deputies say they found drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop, new bodycam video shows. Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was arrested on Thursday at State Road 100 near Colbert Lane in Palm Coast....
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson
Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
WESH
Police: 17-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Daytona Beach dies at hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a boy struck by a vehicle Friday has died. The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on a sidewalk Friday, and according to police, he veered into traffic on Old Kings Road and Big Tree Road. A vehicle hit the 17-year-old boy....
Man found shot and killed after car crash, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found dead Friday after being shot in a car. Orange County deputies said they responded to Samuel Street in unincorporated Orange County regarding a possible shooting. Deputies discovered bullet casings on the ground but...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
WESH
43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
WESH
Sheriff: Man hospitalized after Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash scene Sunday. Deputies said the crash was in the area of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee. One man was taken to the hospital, according to deputies. At this time, his condition is not known.
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
