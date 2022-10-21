ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

click orlando

Salesman steals dog while working door-to-door in Rockledge, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A salesman going door-to-door in Rockledge last week is accused of stealing a dog from a resident’s front yard, according to police. Officers said 19-year-old Ethan Morales, of Alabama, is facing grand theft and animal cruelty charges after picking up and walking off with a Jack Russell mix on Oct. 20.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WSVN-TV

‘Good boy, Toki’: Daytona Beach K-9 finds, attacks suspect

(WSVN) - A Daytona Beach K-9 tracked down a burglary suspect, and his handlers could not be more proud. The suspect reportedly broke into a house, early Friday morning, and he ran away when he was confronted by someone inside. All the officers were cheering on bodycam footage for Toki,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating after one woman was shot and killed Monday night in Hiawassee. At approximately 7 p.m., deputies were called to the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle about the shooting. Authorities said they found a woman who had been shot...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Orlando Denny's

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting inside an Orlando Denny's Monday morning. Orlando police say it happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard. Police say a suspect opened fire inside the Denny's and one person was killed...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson

Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Man hospitalized after Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash scene Sunday. Deputies said the crash was in the area of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee. One man was taken to the hospital, according to deputies. At this time, his condition is not known.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

