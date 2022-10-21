Read full article on original website
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested last week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in Eastern Oregon was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread onto private land. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old burn boss was taken into custody and transported to...
JOHN DAY – Reports came into Grant County Emergency Management yesterday afternoon of a small bear running at large in John Day. At around 4:21 p.m. a call came in from near the Budget 8 Motel. Pictures began surfacing on social media yesterday of a young black bear on a local rooftop. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley gave us an update this morning:
