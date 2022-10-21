Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Effingham Firefighters, Police Respond To Stove Fire Sunday Night
Effingham Firefighters responded to a stove fire on Fayette Avenue just before 7pm Sunday night. Effingham Fire Department Chief Brant Yochum stated that the fire happened at the residence of Isaac Peppers, and the fire was put out quickly. He said they vented the house of smoke and firefighters cleared the scene in about half an hour.
Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Effingham Radio
Two Injured in Summitt Township Accident Saturday
Two people were injured in an accident that occurred in Summitt Township at 3:49pm on Saturday. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of 900th Street and 1350th Avenue. The report states that a vehicle driven by 27 year old,...
Effingham Radio
Gary Lee West, 72
Gary Lee West, 72 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Arrangements are pending at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two receive minor injuries in car-deer crash south of Salem
Both occupants of a car complained of minor injuries but refused hospital treatment following a car-deer crash Friday night on Route 37 south of Salem near Sassafras Road. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver, 26-year-old Mallory Seals of South Pearl Street in Salem, and passenger, 25-year-old Brittany Crider of Church Street in Salem, were both checked for injuries by United Medical Response, but decline going to the hospital.
Effingham Radio
Stewardson Man Injured in Route 33 Accident
A Stewardson man was injured in an accident that occurred in Summitt Township at 6:38pm on on Saturday. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Route 33, about one quarter of a mile west of Nazarene Road. The report states that a...
wmay.com
Authorities Identify Victim Of Christian County Train Crash, Derailment
Christian County authorities have identified the grain co-op worker who was killed when he was struck by a train while on the job in Stonington Friday. 69-year-old Stephen Jordan of Moweaqua was operating a piece of equipment called a railcar mover when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern train carrying four empty rail cars.
wmay.com
Collision, Derailment In Christian County Kills One
One person is dead after a Norfolk Southern train struck a railcar mover in Stonington. The Christian County Sheriff says a 69-year-old man working for the Legacy Grain Cooperative was operating the railcar mover and traveled into the path of the moving train. The grain co-op employee was pronounced dead at the scene.
Increase in police presence at Villa Grove homecoming game following bonfire incident
Villa Grove Chief of Police, Robert Rea says rumors have been circulating about what happened at the bonfire and potential threats related to the incident. He says at this point, they're unsubstantiated, but they'll keep investigating.
Christian County Coroner identifies man killed in train derailment
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Effingham Radio
Neoga Police Identify Juvenile Suspects in Connection to Missing Items from Residence
The following was released by the Neoga Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On Friday October 14 while on routine patrol, Neoga Police discovered an open door at a residence. The Officer called the property owner and advised them of the open door. The officer shut the door and departed the scene. It was later discovered that there were some items missing from the residence.
Effingham Radio
Jerome F. “Jerry” Schutzbach, 83
Jerome F. “Jerry” Schutzbach, 83, of Effingham, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, after battling lung cancer for over four years. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will follow at St Anthony Cemetery, Effingham. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Schools. Donations to the family will be directed to comfort care for patients at the Effingham Crossroads Cancer Center.
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
WAND TV
Grain cooperative employee killed in rail crash identified
STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News that one person is dead after a train versus rail equipment crash in Stonington Friday. According to an announcement from the Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old employee of the Legacy Grain Cooperative was killed in a rail crash while operating a railcar mover.
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and […]
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Alexis S. Newport of Terre Haute for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia, retail theft >$300, and possession of >5g of meth with intent to deliver. Alexis posted $1500 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)
(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the water distribution system from free chloramine back to the normalchloramines next Wednesday, October 26th. The free chloramine was used over the past couple of weeks in conjunction with the City’s biannual hydrant flushing. Water customers may still notice a change in the taste of the water until all the free chloramine is completely out of the lines.
WAND TV
Jersey Mike's Subs opening this week in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday. It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
WAND TV
Efforts underway to save iconic downtown theatre
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A group in Effingham is working to save and restore the iconic Heart Theatre. As of Summer 2022, The Heart was purchased by former Effingham native Amy Van Bergen. Van Bergen, who resides in Florida now, told WAND News she come back to the city and saw the theatre sitting empty. She asked around and found out it was for sale.
