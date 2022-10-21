Jerome F. “Jerry” Schutzbach, 83, of Effingham, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, after battling lung cancer for over four years. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will follow at St Anthony Cemetery, Effingham. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Schools. Donations to the family will be directed to comfort care for patients at the Effingham Crossroads Cancer Center.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO