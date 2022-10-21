Purdue looks to snap longtime losing skid to Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – More than halfway through the season, Purdue remains in the thick of the Big Ten West division title chase. If the Boilermakers hope to play at Lucas Oil Stadium this December, Purdue will need to take down a Wisconsin team that has had Purdue’s number for almost 20 years.

Wisconsin has topped Purdue in every head-to-head matchup dating back to 2003. With Wisconsin in midst of a transition at head coach, this could be Purdue’s best chance to finally knock off the Badgers.

Kickoff between Purdue and Wisconsin is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Madison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.