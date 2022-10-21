ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPPXs_0ih4YgWh00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a garage fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue , the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiDdN_0ih4YgWh00
Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REl4J_0ih4YgWh00
Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vT3Ew_0ih4YgWh00
Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvWFJ_0ih4YgWh00
Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YRiY_0ih4YgWh00
Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from intending to the interior of the home, however, the fire did cause some damage to the exterior.

No injuries were reported and those living in the home were not displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes

According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. Hampton Roads Workforce Council hosting fall career fair …. Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. WAVY News 10. Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial begins for one of three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers

The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Fire engulfs Suffolk resident's backyard

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire in the Driver area of the city Friday evening. An official with the department said it happened in the 4500 block of Driver Lane just after 4 p.m. The fire was under control in roughly 30...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy