Related
montanarightnow.com
UM student researching 2017 Lolo Peak fire recovery, 'on track' in rehabilitation timeline
MISSOULA, Mont. - The 2017 Lolo Peak Fire was one of the most devastating fires in Missoula Count, in recent memory. Now five years later, one University of Montana student is focusing her research efforts on understanding the road to recovery for the Missoula valley. Looking back at the fire...
montanarightnow.com
Scattered snow and ice covering roadways in eastern and parts of central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Scattered snow and ice are reported on roadways in throughout eastern and central Montana Monday morning. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report shows road conditions being covered with mostly snow ice and scattered snow-ice on I-94 in areas surrounding Glendive and Miles City. In the...
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12
HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning. The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line...
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane over Homestake Pass on I-90
BUTTE, Mont. - A crash is blocking the eastbound driving lane on Homestake Pass on I-90 in Butte Tuesday. The crash is located at mile-marker 234. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report website said road conditions over Homestake Pass are scattered snow and ice.
montanarightnow.com
Woman reported missing after leaving Helena group home
HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman who was reportedly last seen leaving a group home in Helena Saturday, Oct. 22. The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kathryn June Ulrich, 27, has diagnosed mental health problems that require medication. There is...
montanarightnow.com
Griz fall in overtime 31-24 to Sac State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- While Montana held a 10-point lead with eight minutes to go, they couldn't hold on after an onside kick and some big plays went the way of the Hornets, falling 31-24 in overtime on Saturday night. Kris Brown was forced to take over at quarterback for the...
