ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pot by the pump! Sales coming to Circle K

By Devin Dudley
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHp6r_0ih4Yb7400

FLORIDA ( WDHN ) — Marijuana dispensaries coming soon to Florida gas stations.

The global convenience store chain, Circle K, signed a lease agreement with Green Thumb Industries Inc. to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, according to AL.com .

Skeletal remains found on Miramar Beach, WCSO

The cannabis partnership will start next year with ten of the company’s 600 locations in the state, Green Thumb says.

Green Thumb Industries is one of the largest cannabis producers in the U.S. Since legal marijuana has only been sold in stand-alone dispensaries in the U.S. and within pharmacies in other countries, this exclusive agreement is a global first.

By selling marijuana, which is still illegal on a federal level, at gas stations where customers buy snacks and cigarettes, the deal may help push the drug further into the mainstream, according to AL.com .

The agreement will help to “normalize” marijuana by placing it with regular consumer products, says Green Thumb Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler.

Financial terms between Chicago-based Green Thumb and Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which owns Circle K, weren’t disclosed, according to AL.com .

Under the agreement, Green Thumb will lease space from Circle K locations. The Green Thumb establishments will be known as “RISE Express” stores and will have a separate entrance from the gas station.

Since Florida is one of the states where cannabis can be legally sold only for medical use, purchasing will be restricted to Floridians who have medical marijuana cards. Currently, that’s around 700,000 people, according to AL.com .

Gas stations seem to be a good fit for selling cannabis products because most Americans shop for age-restricted drugs such as tobacco and alcohol.

“The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis.”

Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler.

This partnership can help Green Thumb build a national brand as it competes with other large multi-state businesses. Although medical sales are only allowed, Florida is still the second-largest U.S. market for marijuana, following California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law

ATLANTA (AP) – A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is underway in an Atlanta courtroom. Carrie Cwiak, an abortion provider, testified Monday that the state’s law is confusing and harmful to women’s health. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions.  Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing.  Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama students no longer last in math, national report shows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While nationally, states saw the largest decline in 4th grade math scores since 1990, Alabama saw an increase, climbing out of its dead last ranking in math. That’s according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report out Monday morning. The test is taken every other year across the country. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Murdaugh defense, AG’s Office spar over evidence, alibi

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are battling over what evidence will be allowed in the upcoming trial of disgraced and disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh’s legal team said their client should “not” have to provide an alibi for the night his wife and son were killed. Why? Because prosecutors […]
FLORENCE, SC
WRBL News 3

Sunday Conversation: Exclusive interview with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy on Georgia campaign stop for Chirs West

ATLANTA (WRBL) — Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was in Georgia last week attending a fund-raiser for 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West. West is locked in a battle with 30-year Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop. McCarthy tells WRBL in an exclusive interview that he believes the 2nd District is in play and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

News 3 PrepZone: Week 10 Georgia Highlights

Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools: Northside 39, Drew 0 (Thursday) Southwest 27, Kendrick 8 (Thursday) Columbus 10, Crisp County 52 Shaw 21, Hardaway 17 LaGrange 24, Trinity Christian 10 Brookstone 38, Westfield 17 Harris County 3, Northgate 28 Chatt. Co. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Cold front brings a few storms late Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures slightly warmer for Monday and the start of the week, but we’re tracking changes in your forecast by the way of a cold front that arrives late Tuesday By Tuesday our quiet weather pattern shifts as we focus on an approaching cold front that arrives late Tuesday and into the […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy