Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County turns deadly
JESSAMINE CO. Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) — Kentucky State Police Post 7 is assisting the Nicholasville Police Department in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal person at a residence on Green Street, they were met with an armed individual the incicdent happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jessamine County.
Georgetown, Lexington police search for suspect connected to Saturday morning shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- The Georgetown and Lexington police departments are searching for a suspect in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. on Chambers Avenue, near Ed Davis Park.
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
New EMS/Fire station coming to Midway to help increase emergency response times
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A property off Georgetown road in Midway will soon be home to a brand new joint Woodford County EMS and Midway Fire station. “We were really stretching Woodford EMS, our ambulance service, very thin. So, we decided to make the critical investment in new paramedics and EMT’s and Midway made the critical investment in a new joint EMS Fire and ambulance station” said Woodford County Judge Executive, James Kay.
Over $33,000 raised at Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation raised $33,500 during its seventh Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K. The funds raised at the Oct. 15 event will help underinsured and uninsured women across Kentucky access breast and cervical cancer resources, according to a press release. “For the past...
Kroger to offer online grocery pick-up service in stadium’s Orange Lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to a new program between the University of Kentucky and Kroger, UK employees and students can now utilize the Kroger Field Orange Lot as a pick-up location for online grocery orders. For now, the program offers four days for pick-up orders:. Mondays from 4...
Transylvania University, community carve pumpkins for annual PumpkinMania Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The community was invited out to Transylvania University to help carve pumpkins Sunday. It was all part of the annual PumpkinMania Festival. More than 500 pumpkins were carved for the event. Organizers say the pumpkins will be lit and displayed this week on the Old Morrison building steps on campus.
District 5 candidates discuss gun violence, nonprofits during forum
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As we near election day, the Lexington community continues to hear from candidates running for council seats. Another forum was held Sunday for the Lexington-Fayette County council district five candidates. Incumbent Liz Sheehan is running for re-election against Greg Ladd. The forum was hosted by the Hearing...
Arboretum celebrates Arbor Day
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Arboretum and State Botanical Garden of Kentucky held its 31st Arbor Day celebration in Lexington Saturday morning. The event was a joint effort between the Arboretum, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, and the University of Kentucky. The event included free access to the Kentucky Children’s Garden, leaf...
Coach Calipari brings back women’s clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One day after the Wildcats’ blue and white game in Pikeville, the men’s basketball team was back to work. This time bringing back the John Calipari Women’s Clinic, after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds of women gathered at...
Grome’s 44 assists lead #16 Kentucky to victory
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 16 Kentucky Volleyball team was down two starters Sunday afternoon, but battled to knock off Texas A&M in College Station 3-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) as Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and Elise Goetzinger had 11 kills and two blocks in the match.
