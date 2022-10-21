LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The community was invited out to Transylvania University to help carve pumpkins Sunday. It was all part of the annual PumpkinMania Festival. More than 500 pumpkins were carved for the event. Organizers say the pumpkins will be lit and displayed this week on the Old Morrison building steps on campus.

