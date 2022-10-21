ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

WTVQ

Officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County turns deadly

JESSAMINE CO. Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) — Kentucky State Police Post 7 is assisting the Nicholasville Police Department in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal person at a residence on Green Street, they were met with an armed individual the incicdent happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jessamine County.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

New EMS/Fire station coming to Midway to help increase emergency response times

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A property off Georgetown road in Midway will soon be home to a brand new joint Woodford County EMS and Midway Fire station. “We were really stretching Woodford EMS, our ambulance service, very thin. So, we decided to make the critical investment in new paramedics and EMT’s and Midway made the critical investment in a new joint EMS Fire and ambulance station” said Woodford County Judge Executive, James Kay.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Over $33,000 raised at Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation raised $33,500 during its seventh Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K. The funds raised at the Oct. 15 event will help underinsured and uninsured women across Kentucky access breast and cervical cancer resources, according to a press release. “For the past...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

District 5 candidates discuss gun violence, nonprofits during forum

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As we near election day, the Lexington community continues to hear from candidates running for council seats. Another forum was held Sunday for the Lexington-Fayette County council district five candidates. Incumbent Liz Sheehan is running for re-election against Greg Ladd. The forum was hosted by the Hearing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Arboretum celebrates Arbor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Arboretum and State Botanical Garden of Kentucky held its 31st Arbor Day celebration in Lexington Saturday morning. The event was a joint effort between the Arboretum, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, and the University of Kentucky. The event included free access to the Kentucky Children’s Garden, leaf...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Coach Calipari brings back women’s clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One day after the Wildcats’ blue and white game in Pikeville, the men’s basketball team was back to work. This time bringing back the John Calipari Women’s Clinic, after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds of women gathered at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Grome’s 44 assists lead #16 Kentucky to victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 16 Kentucky Volleyball team was down two starters Sunday afternoon, but battled to knock off Texas A&M in College Station 3-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) as Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and Elise Goetzinger had 11 kills and two blocks in the match.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

