BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! We’re mild to start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the next several hours!. Today will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings us our best shot at widespread rainfall in nearly two weeks! Some thunderstorms are also possible. A couple of storms could be strong mainly south and west of Bowling Green late Tuesday afternoon. But it’s RAIN we need, and some places could pick up more than .50″. That won’t be enough to end our drought, but the rain should at least put a dent in it.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO