wnky.com
Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
WBKO
Resurfacing project expected to begin on the U.S. 31-W Bypass tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street is expected to begin tonight. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting. Crews are expected to begin...
lakercountry.com
RS Fire Department works two fires early Sunday
The Russell Springs Fire Department worked two fires during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to Russell Springs Fire Chief Bobby Johnson. The fire department was first dispatched out at 4:12 a.m. to a mobile home fire located at 608 West Drive, then were again dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to a structure fire located at 65 A. Miller Road.
WBKO
Local waste management shows it’s easy being green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
WBKO
Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he crashed his truck into the lake at Basil Griffin Park. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his vehicle into the pond at Basil Griffin Park.
wymt.com
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
wymt.com
Wayne County man facing multiple charges following crash that leaves another driver injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after police say he caused a crash while drunk and high. Around 8:20 Sunday night, two Wayne County deputies were called to East Highway 90 for a reckless driver complaint. On the way to that, they were told the car hit another one, leaving the driver of the second vehicle with possible serious injuries.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal shooting in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on Butler Way. Officials say Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the 100 block of Butler Way Sunday. BGPD responded to the location just after midnight after receiving a call of a shooting.
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WBKO
Breezy and Warm Monday, Rain Likely Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend concluded with breezy, warm conditions. That kind of weather continues Monday along with more sunshine before a frontal system arrives Tuesday with MUCH-needed rainfall!. Monday will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings...
WBKO
Breezy and warm today, showers and storms Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! We’re mild to start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the next several hours!. Today will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings us our best shot at widespread rainfall in nearly two weeks! Some thunderstorms are also possible. A couple of storms could be strong mainly south and west of Bowling Green late Tuesday afternoon. But it’s RAIN we need, and some places could pick up more than .50″. That won’t be enough to end our drought, but the rain should at least put a dent in it.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
WBKO
Much-Needed Rain for Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions rolled over into our Monday. But changes are coming Tuesday...changes that include our best shot at rain across the board in nearly two weeks!. A cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it....
WBKO
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
WBKO
VIDEO: Jingle Bell 5K Run returns to support the Arthritis Foundation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Jingle Bell Run returns Saturday, Nov. 19 at Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road. The race is from 7 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit here.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case
Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
WBKO
VIDEO: Bowling Green author launches first children’s book
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling the first of her Children’s Books on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 1-6 p.m. at The Club at Olde Stone located at 950 Village Way in Bowling Green. The event is open to the public,...
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
WBKO
Bowling Green celebrates pride at 2022 BG Pride Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sixth-annual Bowling Green Pride Festival took place earlier today. It was a showcase of love, equality, and of course, pride, for everyone of all backgrounds. Typically, Pride Festivals are held in June during National Pride Month, but the community of Bowling Green gathered together...
