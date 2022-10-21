I’m not gonna ever watch any damn football game that I have to pay to watch, and they’re always having the sorriest teams playing just like what they’ve had for the past three Thursday nights that weren’t even worth the money for watching them.
the deal with Prime is gonna kill TNF. i don't know anyone watching it, as i don't know anyone willing to pay extra for streaming services, just to watch those typically crappy games.
love footbal but money greed dampened my enthusiasm somewhat. i have to stream TO MY TV on my FREE APP CALLED DOFU LIVESTEAM TRY IT. HAS MOST GAMES
