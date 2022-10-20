ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Rebel Wilson calls out Australian gossip columnist's 'grubby behaviour' after he threatened to 'out' her before she went public with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma

By Savanna Young
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rebel Wilson has slammed an Australian gossip columnist, saying he was 'threatening to out' her relationship with Ramona Agruma.

The Hollywood actress, 42, called out Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery after he forced her into going public with her relationship back in June, despite some of their family members not even aware that they were dating.

'I just thought it was kind of grubby behaviour,' she told The Australian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vfmj1_0ih4Xoci00
Rebel Wilson (right), 42, has slammed an Australian gossip columnist after he threatened to out her relationship with Ramona Agruma (left)

'Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.'

In June, the Bridesmaids star and her Los Angeles fashion designer girlfriend were forced to publicly announce that they'd been dating.

Hornery himself revealed he gave Wilson 'two days to comment' upon learning of their relationship.

'Big mistake,' reflected the journalist later. 'Wilson opted to gazump the story,' he wrote in his regular Herald column.

They weren't keeping their relationship a secret as they'd had been seeing each other for several months prior.

The Pitch Perfect star came out with a gushing Instagram post in which she introduced her girlfriend of six months.

'I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,' she captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrUBe_0ih4Xoci00
The Hollywood actress called out Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery (pictured) after he forced her into going public with her relationship, despite some of their family members not even aware that they were dating
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q92NG_0ih4Xoci00
 'I just thought it was kind of grubby behaviour,' she told The Australian

Hours later, Hornery published a column in which he accused Wilson of 'gazumping' his scoop by going public with her relationship - which he had been planning to publish a story about.

The columnist claimed that he had contacted Wilson's representatives, informing them about his plans to pen a story about her romance, and that he gave them two days to comment.

A wave of backlash followed, with critics accusing Hornery of attempting to 'out' Wilson and slamming him for then complaining about her taking control of the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THfuu_0ih4Xoci00
Rebel Wilson (right) broke her silence in June about claims she was going to be 'outed' by a newspaper before she went public with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma (left) 

Wilson broke her silence in a reply to a Twitter post by Channel 10's Kate Doak.

'Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace,' Wilson wrote.

Sydney Morning Herald Editor's full statement on Rebel Wilson 'outing' backlash

'On Saturday, The Herald published an article about Australian actor Rebel Wilson and her new partner Ramona Agruma. The article ran online and was a small item on page 36 of Saturday's print edition.

'The article has promoted some public attention and I've been reading this feedback closely. In the interests of transparency I wanted to offer The Herald's view on this issue.

'Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column last week asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson's new partner been a man.

'To say that The Herald ''outed'' Wilson is wrong. Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response.

'I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and The Herald's decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied.

'Wilson made the decision to publicly disclose her new partner – who had been a feature of her social media accounts for months.

'Private Sydney is a column in which the writer's interaction with his subjects is often part of the story. Saturday's piece followed that theme in giving readers insights into our interaction with Wilson and her PR team. This was not a standard news story.

'We wish Wilson and Agruma well.'

Doak had written: 'So apparently it wasn't Rebel Wilson's choice to come out. The SMH/The Age have admitted to giving her a heads up two days in advance that they were going to 'out' her. What's worse, openly gay men at the Sydney Morning Herald were involved in this.'

Hornery wrote he gave Wilson two days to respond to questioning, effectively forcing the actress' hand, yet became angry when the star chose to take control of the narrative herself.

'It was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson's representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word,' he wrote.

'Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new 'Disney Princess' on Instagram early Friday morning, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.

'Considering how bitterly Wilson had complained about poor journalism standards... her choice ignore our discreet genuine and honest queries was underwhelming.'

The article prompted a major backlash on social media with users bowled over by the newspaper's insensitivity, prompting editor Bevan Shields to pen a lengthy statement denying any wrongdoing and wishing the couple well.

'Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column last week asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson's new partner been a man. To say that the Herald 'outed' Wilson is wrong,' Shields wrote in 'A note on Rebel Wilson'.

'Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response. I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and the Herald's decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied.

'Wilson made the decision to publicly disclose her new partner - who had been a feature of her social media accounts for months.'

A small article on Rebel and Ramona, 38, announcing the relationship, also ran in the Sydney Morning Herald's print edition on Saturday.

The Sydney Morning Herald did reveal the pair have already 'discussed marriage and starting a family together'.

A source also told People Magazine that their relationship is very serious and they have been dating each other for the last six months.

'It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone', they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7wvU_0ih4Xoci00
The Pitch Perfect star topped off her sweet caption with rainbow and heart emoji, adding the hashtag #loveislove

Many readers expressed outright anger at the paper's approach to the story, with one social media user writing: 'am so beyond disgusted at this. turns out [Wilson] only came out to avoid being forcefully outed and now that newspaper is pissed at her for ruining their scoop??'

LGBTQ+ campaigners also voiced their criticism of the paper, arguing that each individual should be able to decide how and when they want to share news of a same-sex relationship.

A Stonewall spokesperson said : 'Coming out is a deeply personal decision. Whether, when and how to come out should be decided by the individual, entirely on their terms.

'It is simply not OK to ''out'' LGBTQ+ people or put pressure on us to come out.

'Media outlets should take care not to sensationalise LGBTQ+ lives and relationships.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUMIO_0ih4Xoci00
Hornery published a column in which he accused Wilson of 'gazumping' his scoop by going public with her relationship - which he had been planning to publish a story about

Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan said he introduced the happy couple to each other six months ago after deciding he would dedicate time to finding a perfect match for Rebel.

'I'd been setting Rebel up with various people and Ramona up with various people. I'm a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, but Rebel was a really hard one and so was Ramona,' he told 2Day FM.

Wilson and Agruma have actually been spotted together on several occasions in the past few months prior to going public - even making a joint red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party back in March.

The duo happily posed together for the cameras, with both women putting on an incredibly glamorous display in glitzy gowns, with Wilson opting for a shimmering silver number, while Agruma dazzled in glittery blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5SQi_0ih4Xoci00
Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan (centre) introduced the happy couple to each other after deciding he would dedicate time to finding a perfect match for Rebel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005jZ6_0ih4Xoci00
'I'd been setting Rebel up with various people and Ramona up with various people. I'm a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, but Rebel was a really hard one and so was Ramona,' he told 2Day FM 

They were also spotted together in February on Super Bowl Sunday, and Agruma subsequently joined Wilson for her birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico in early March.

The duo then enjoyed another getaway in April, this time to Park City, Utah, where they were seen attending another red carpet event, before hitting the slopes for some skiing.

The actress did reveal in May that she was dating someone, although she kept their identity under wraps, telling People that she had been set up with her partner - thought to be Agruma - 'through a friend', before spending weeks 'getting to know each other' on the phone.

'We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,' Wilson revealed at the time. 'And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVyi9_0ih4Xoci00
Although Wilson's post in June marked her and Agruma's official debut as a couple, the pair have actually been spotted together on several occasions in the past few months - even making a joint red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party back in March. Pictured: Rebel and Ramona on April 2 in Utah

She also shared how 'the process of finding more self-worth' had 'elevated' her standards in terms of what she was looking for in a partner, describing her romance with her new girlfriend as 'equal' and 'healthy'.

As well as their under-the-radar public appearances together, Agruma has also been a fixture on Wilson's Instagram in recent months, though she wasn't presented as anything other than a friend.

Rebel's most recent confirmed partner was Jacob Busch, of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company family.

She and the heir began dating shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, and they made their red carpet debut in Monaco, but the relationship only lasted four months and ended around February 2021.

Earlier this year, the comic star had been rumored to be dating the Australian tennis player Matt Reid, though that relationship was never confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIT5n_0ih4Xoci00
The duo then enjoyed another getaway in April, this time to Park City, Utah, where they were seen attending another red carpet event, before hitting the slopes for some skiing 

Daily Mail

