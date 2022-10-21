Read full article on original website
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
The Elon Musk Show – Russian designer ‘spat on young SpaceX founder’s shoe as he tried to buy rocket’
A RUSSIAN designer spat on a young Elon Musk's shoe as he tried to buy a rocket in the early days of his career, a documentary has claimed. Before he launched SpaceX in 2002, Musk was looking for a Russian-built rocket to do an experimental mission to Mars and develop his ambitious idea for creating a "multi-planetary species".
Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most Twitter employees, but he told investors 5 months ago he wanted to grow the workforce to 11,000. Here's why experts think he changed his mind.
Elon Musk's plans for Twitter may have drastically changed since he agreed to the $44 billion purchase in April. Musk reportedly shared plans to grow Twitter's headcount by 3,600 in May. Now, he reportedly wants to slash it by 75%. Some analysts predict that the slowing advertising market may be...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.While job cuts have been expected regardless...
Elon Musk's battle with Twitter shows that even the brashest, loudest leaders can face a reckoning
From charges of fraud to allegations of misconduct, Elon Musk is no stranger to scandal. Yet he maintains footing at the helm of four companies worth billions of dollars combined. Musk's ability to bounce back is a result of his cultlike fandom and leadership style, experts said. In addition to...
Bill Gates-funded Starlink competitor blasts Elon Musk
A Bill Gates-funded competitor to Starlink had some harsh criticism for Elon Musk recently. Starlink has been critical to Ukraine’s fight back against the Russian invasion. Although SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has made it very clear that he supports Ukraine, he’s gotten a lot of criticism for asking the U.S. government to help pay the costs of giving Starlink services to Ukraine.
Elon Musk and The Worst-Case Scenario of a Nuclear Apocalypse
Every generation has its tech heroes, among other more super (fictional) and less regular (real-life) ones. For the Millennials and Gen Zs, that hero is undeniably Elon Musk. For my Gen X, AKA the “forgotten” and/or “lost” generation, that was/is Kim Dotcom. What could these two...
'The hell with it...': Elon Musk throws up hands, seems to backtrack on refusal to pay for Starlink in Ukraine
Elon Musk, in a series of tweets, criticized the government and suggested SpaceX will 'keep funding' Starlink. SpaceX had penned a letter to the Pentagon asking for help paying for the satellite internet service in Ukraine, according to a CNN report. The billionaire maintains that 'Starlink is losing money' in...
Elon Musk vs. Twitter Part IV: Musk's Must-Do List
Our media reporter Sara Fischer unpacks the challenges at Twitter that Musk could inherit — and what he might do about them in the latest episode of How it Happened: Elon Musk vs. Twitter podcast. She takes listeners inside Twitter to understand how the platform has struggled with content moderation over the years.
Elon Musk Teases New Tesla Colors As Gigafactory Berlin Shows Its Talents
Historically, Tesla models haven't been available in many colors. The decision to keep paint options limited was likely one of necessity rather than an artistic one. Simplifying the paint choices allows production to run smoother and gets cars out the factory door in a timely manner. Given Tesla's ongoing problem with production delays, slimming down the options list to speed things up might be a good thing.
Elon Musk and Tesla Have Some Good News
For many months now, tech companies have been preparing for the economic downturn to worsen. The CEOs of various tech flagships have warned about what Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg estimated would be the "one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history." They implemented drastic cost-cutting measures....
BabyDoge Community Responds to Elon Musk's Tweet, Price Jumps
Phony Stark aka Elon Musk May Layoff 75% Of Twitter Workers
A new report concerning billionaire Elon Musk and his impending acquisition of Twitter says that he may let go of up to 75% of the company’s workforce. According to one report, the Tesla founder has stated to prospective investors in the social media platform that he’s planning to get rid of up of 75% of the workforce once his deal to acquire Twitter is closed. The news, delivered Thursday (Oct. 20), sent shockwaves throughout the tech industry. It was confirmed that the company had already planned layoffs among its 7,500-employee workforce in addition to shuttering key data centers.
The internet had so many calm, rational thoughts about Elon Musk’s reported plan to gut Twitter
At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever if Elon Musk began his first day fully in control of Twitter — whenever that day does, finally, arrive — by sauntering through the elevator doors at Twitter HQ and reenacting the Ari Gold paintball scene from Entourage. That’s because the latest turn of events in the ongoing saga of his deal to buy Twitter, a company for which Elon himself has acknowledged he’s “obviously overpaying,” finds him reportedly wanting to axe almost 75% of the company’s workforce.
Elon Musk Could Spin Off Starlink From SpaceX And Take It Public By 2025, Says Analyst: 'It Makes Perfect Sense'
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also heads Tesla Inc TSLA, could hold an initial public offering for Starlink by 2025. What Happened: Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, could be spun off by Musk, according to analysts at CCS Insight, reported CNBC. “We think it makes perfect sense,” said Ben...
Elon Musk delays Neuralink's 'show & tell' event by a month
Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk announced via Twitter on Sunday that his company, Neuralink, will delay its upcoming event until November.
