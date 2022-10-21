ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most Twitter employees, but he told investors 5 months ago he wanted to grow the workforce to 11,000. Here's why experts think he changed his mind.

Elon Musk's plans for Twitter may have drastically changed since he agreed to the $44 billion purchase in April. Musk reportedly shared plans to grow Twitter's headcount by 3,600 in May. Now, he reportedly wants to slash it by 75%. Some analysts predict that the slowing advertising market may be...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CBS San Francisco

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.While job cuts have been expected regardless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Bill Gates-funded Starlink competitor blasts Elon Musk

A Bill Gates-funded competitor to Starlink had some harsh criticism for Elon Musk recently. Starlink has been critical to Ukraine’s fight back against the Russian invasion. Although SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has made it very clear that he supports Ukraine, he’s gotten a lot of criticism for asking the U.S. government to help pay the costs of giving Starlink services to Ukraine.
HackerNoon

Elon Musk and The Worst-Case Scenario of a Nuclear Apocalypse

Every generation has its tech heroes, among other more super (fictional) and less regular (real-life) ones. For the Millennials and Gen Zs, that hero is undeniably Elon Musk. For my Gen X, AKA the “forgotten” and/or “lost” generation, that was/is Kim Dotcom. What could these two...
Axios

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Part IV: Musk's Must-Do List

Our media reporter Sara Fischer unpacks the challenges at Twitter that Musk could inherit — and what he might do about them in the latest episode of How it Happened: Elon Musk vs. Twitter podcast. She takes listeners inside Twitter to understand how the platform has struggled with content moderation over the years.
SlashGear

Elon Musk Teases New Tesla Colors As Gigafactory Berlin Shows Its Talents

Historically, Tesla models haven't been available in many colors. The decision to keep paint options limited was likely one of necessity rather than an artistic one. Simplifying the paint choices allows production to run smoother and gets cars out the factory door in a timely manner. Given Tesla's ongoing problem with production delays, slimming down the options list to speed things up might be a good thing.
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have Some Good News

For many months now, tech companies have been preparing for the economic downturn to worsen. The CEOs of various tech flagships have warned about what Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg estimated would be the "one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history." They implemented drastic cost-cutting measures....
u.today

BabyDoge Community Responds to Elon Musk's Tweet, Price Jumps

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
HipHopWired

Phony Stark aka Elon Musk May Layoff 75% Of Twitter Workers

A new report concerning billionaire Elon Musk and his impending acquisition of Twitter says that he may let go of up to 75% of the company’s workforce. According to one report, the Tesla founder has stated to prospective investors in the social media platform that he’s planning to get rid of up of 75% of the workforce once his deal to acquire Twitter is closed. The news, delivered Thursday (Oct. 20), sent shockwaves throughout the tech industry. It was confirmed that the company had already planned layoffs among its 7,500-employee workforce in addition to shuttering key data centers.
BGR.com

The internet had so many calm, rational thoughts about Elon Musk’s reported plan to gut Twitter

At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever if Elon Musk began his first day fully in control of Twitter — whenever that day does, finally, arrive — by sauntering through the elevator doors at Twitter HQ and reenacting the Ari Gold paintball scene from Entourage. That’s because the latest turn of events in the ongoing saga of his deal to buy Twitter, a company for which Elon himself has acknowledged he’s “obviously overpaying,” finds him reportedly wanting to axe almost 75% of the company’s workforce.
SlashGear

SlashGear

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy