A new report concerning billionaire Elon Musk and his impending acquisition of Twitter says that he may let go of up to 75% of the company’s workforce. According to one report, the Tesla founder has stated to prospective investors in the social media platform that he’s planning to get rid of up of 75% of the workforce once his deal to acquire Twitter is closed. The news, delivered Thursday (Oct. 20), sent shockwaves throughout the tech industry. It was confirmed that the company had already planned layoffs among its 7,500-employee workforce in addition to shuttering key data centers.

13 HOURS AGO