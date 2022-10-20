ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

People are just realizing they’ve been reading the cone of uncertainty on the weather map wrong with deadly results

By 161385360554578
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bdt0_0ih4XlyX00

PEOPLE have realized that they've been reading a graph used in hurricane forecast graphics wrong, which could be a deadly misinterpretation.

This week, the National Hurricane Center responded to controversy over the "cone of uncertainty" that rose from a misreading of the forecast graphic when Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida.

This week, the National Hurricane Center responded to controversy over the 'cone of uncertainty' that rose from a misreading of the forecast graphic when Hurricane Ian touch down in Florida

As specialists tried to pin down Ian's exact destination when the hurricane started to close in on Florida, the hurricane center's forecast track graphic fluctuated along the coast of the state.

The center of the cone sat over the city of Tampa Bay for days but, before it hit land, the storm moved south, on barrier islands off the Lee County coast.

From what citizens could see, the islands were never in the middle of the cone, but experts say some residents and officials overlooked that they were always in or at the edge of the forecast cone.

This oversight delayed essential decision-making in areas that were critically hit while focusing on a possible Tampa landfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgOvd_0ih4XlyX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8gXG_0ih4XlyX00

After the lack of preparation based off of what was understood from the forecast graphic led to controversy over the cone and even calls asking for a replacement, the hurricane center's director responded.

The hurricane pummeled the Southwest Florida coast on September 28 with a storm surge of up to 15 feet, winds up to 150 mph or more, and up to 14 inches of rain, according to USA Today.

At least 109 people died. Where Ian made landfall in Lee County, at least 54 died, including at least 32 who drowned, the publication reported.

Numerous deaths and thousands of water rescues across Florida prompted several experts to question whether it might be time to try something other than the cone.

On Monday, Acting Director of the National Hurricane Center Jamie Rhome explained that Ian's center stayed within or on the edge of the cone throughout the entire forecast, so how can confusion about the graphic be prevented?

What is 'the cone of uncertainty'?

Rhome said what's known as the cone of uncertainty is officially called the Tropical Cyclone Track Forecast Cone.

He said that the different names that the cone has been given "are not the official name and therein lies part of the communication and interpretation challenge."

The forecast cone's purpose is to communicate the most likely track of the center of the storm, known as the eye of the hurricane.

It is made up of a series of connecting circles, one for each time frame in the forecast that, together, make a cone that's narrow at first and much wider as the forecast progresses.

Each of the cone's circles use 67percent of the center’s forecast errors over the previous five years.

This season, the resulting window is less than 39 nautical miles in any direction at 24 hours out, 67 nautical miles at 48 hours, and 100 nautical miles at 72 hours.

Rhome stated that, based on past storms, the center of a tropical cyclone moves out of the cone about a third of the time.

"The landfall location of Hurricane Ian’s center ultimately stayed within or on the edge of the cone throughout the forecast cycle," he explained.

"Ian was a particularly large system with impacts that extended well beyond the center, and hence well outside the cone."

He added that Ian approached Florida at an acute angle, meaning that "relatively small changes in the track direction meant larger-than-normal changes in the landfall location."

'The right time'

After all the scrutiny that came over the cone following Ian's landfall, Rhome said The National Hurricane Center didn't speak up until now because they were "still in the midst of hurricane season."

"It was premature, given the extreme suffering taking place in southwest Florida and the fact that our partners within emergency management were actively involved in search and rescue efforts."

His goal, as the NHC Acting Director, "is to help the conversation take place at the right time, in the right venue and in a productive way."

NHC staff were "focused on supporting emergency operations associated with Ian," at the time the controversy arose.

They were also "contributing to the search, rescue and recovery effort — and forecasting other weather systems across the tropics," he said.

Is the cone confusing?

When asked if the cone just confuses people, Rhome said that he thinks "it’s clear that not everyone is aware of our message to focus on hazards, which usually extend well outside of the cone."

He added that NHC is "working closely with the social science community and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) researchers to address" the concern of misunderstanding the cone.

"Prior to Hurricane Ian, efforts were underway to study the cone and other aspects of hurricane risk communication, because this issue is much more complex than just the cone," Rhome said.

He revealed that NOAA-funded researchers conducted risk communication surveys for Ian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQHpD_0ih4XlyX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODDEU_0ih4XlyX00

The NHC is "looking forward to their collective findings on public perception and understanding of risk as these storms evolved," Rhome stated.

He said that the researchers conducted surveys for storms Marco and Laura in 2020, and Henri in 2021 as well.

Comments / 165

The woofers
4d ago

I find it hard to believe that anyone could misunderstand that graphic. This sounds like trying to blame the weather service for the hurricanes damage.

Reply(9)
75
Mark Arnold
3d ago

People are stupid and this is a great example of 'weeding out the herd'. The people of Florida (which I am one) had ample time to react to this hurricane. Even the disabled. That path was projected several days before landfall. That path was projected before it hit Cuba!

Reply(7)
66
MB sc
3d ago

that cone is where the eye can be. thats just the eye and hurricanes can be hundreds of miles longs. then you never know storms can take turns, happens all the time.

Reply(2)
34
Related
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
838K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy