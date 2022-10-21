Whopper Special: With midterms rapidly approaching, Dem flip-flopping is now in overdrive

With elections just three weeks off, Democrats have suddenly been singing a different tune on a wide range of issues, especially — given that soaring crime is a top issue — criminal-justice reforms and defunding the police. Here are 10 examples of almost comical flip-flops by leading Democrats.

President Biden has flipped his view on defunding the police since 2020. BACKGRID

Question: “But do we agree that we can redirect some of the [police] funding?”

Answer: “Yes, absolutely.”

— President Biden, July 2020

“The answer is not to ‘defund the police,’ it’s to fund the police.”

— Biden, August 2022

New York AG Letitia James now says we should look at fixing cashless bail. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

“I’ll work to eliminate cash bail.”

— NY state Attorney General Letitia James, 2018

“We need to address a wide range of issues, including . . . looking at [fixing cashless] bail.”

— James, Tuesday

Beto O’Rourke claims he never supported the “defund the police” movement. Getty Images

“I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front and center . . . in some necessary cases, completely dismantling those police forces and rebuilding them.”

— Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, 2020

“I don’t think I’ve ever advocated for defunding the police.”

— O’Rourke, 2021, after launching his campaign for governor

Rep. Jerrold Nadler this year backed giving police departments more federal money. AP

“We’re spending too much on the police.”

— Rep. Jerrold Nadler, 2020

“Yes.”

— Nadler, August, 2022, when asked if he backed more federal funding for police

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman previously called for reducing the prison population by a third. AP

“We could reduce our prison population by ⅓ and not make anyone less safe.”

— John Fetterman, US Senate candidate, Pa., 2020 (a sentiment he’s repeated numerous times )

“This idea that I want to release all these prisoners is just also a lie.”

— Fetterman, Oct. 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flip-flopped on whether Biden has the authority to forgive student loans. AP

“People think that the president . . . has the power for [student] debt forgiveness. He does not . . . That has to be an act of Congress.”

— Speaker Nancy Pelosi, July 2021

“Clearly, it seems he has the authority.”

— Pelosi, August 2022

Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes advocated for redirecting money from police department budgets. Getty Images

“We need to invest more in neighborhood services . . . Where will that money come from? . . . From overbloated budgets and police departments.”

— Mandela Barnes, US Senate candidate, Wis., 2020

“They’re claiming I want to defund the police . . . That’s a lie.”

— Barnes, recent ad

Stacey Abrams has finally changed her tune on the 2018 gubernatorial election she lost. ZUMAPRESS.com

“Despite the final tally . . . we won.”

— Stacey Abrams, April 2019 , on Georgia’s 2018 governor’s race

“I have never been unclear . . . I did not win the race.”

— Abrams, this month

Vice President Kamala Harris’ views on marijuana legalization have changed since she was a district attorney. CNP/MediaPunch

“He’s entitled to his opinion [backing pot legalization].”

— Vice President Kamala Harris, laughing and taking issue with her then-GOP foe, 2014. As San Francisco’s district attorney, Harris oversaw 1,956 marijuana convictions.

“Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed.”

— Harris, this month

Biden claimed inflation would be temporary. AP

“The data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are — were expected and expected to be temporary.”

— President Biden, July 2021

“Prices are still too high.”

— Biden , this month

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board