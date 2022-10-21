ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Whopper Special: With midterms rapidly approaching, Dem flip-flopping is now in overdrive

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 4 days ago

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions

With elections just three weeks off, Democrats have suddenly been singing a different tune on a wide range of issues, especially — given that soaring crime is a top issue — criminal-justice reforms and defunding the police. Here are 10 examples of almost comical flip-flops by leading Democrats.

President Joe Biden
President Biden has flipped his view on defunding the police since 2020.
Question: “But do we agree that we can redirect some of the [police] funding?”

Answer: “Yes, absolutely.”

— President Biden, July 2020

“The answer is not to ‘defund the police,’ it’s to fund the police.”

Biden, August 2022

Letitia James, NY state attorney general
New York AG Letitia James now says we should look at fixing cashless bail.
“I’ll work to eliminate cash bail.”

— NY state Attorney General Letitia James, 2018

“We need to address a wide range of issues, including . . . looking at [fixing cashless] bail.”

— James, Tuesday

Beto O’Rourke, Texas gubernatorial candidate
Beto O’Rourke claims he never supported the “defund the police” movement.
“I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front and center . . . in some necessary cases, completely dismantling those police forces and rebuilding them.”

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, 2020

“I don’t think I’ve ever advocated for defunding the police.”

— O’Rourke, 2021, after launching his campaign for governor

Rep. Jerrold Nadler
Rep. Jerrold Nadler this year backed giving police departments more federal money.
“We’re spending too much on the police.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, 2020

“Yes.”

— Nadler, August, 2022, when asked if he backed more federal funding for police

John Fetterman, US Senate candidate, Pa.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman previously called for reducing the prison population by a third.
“We could reduce our prison population by ⅓ and not make anyone less safe.”

John Fetterman, US Senate candidate, Pa., 2020 (a sentiment he’s repeated numerous times )

“This idea that I want to release all these prisoners is just also a lie.”

—  Fetterman, Oct. 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flip-flopped on whether Biden has the authority to forgive student loans.
“People think that the president . . . has the power for [student] debt forgiveness. He does not . . . That has to be an act of Congress.”

— Speaker Nancy Pelosi, July 2021

“Clearly, it seems he has the authority.”

— Pelosi, August 2022

Mandela Barnes, US Senate candidate, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes advocated for redirecting money from police department budgets.
“We need to invest more in neighborhood services . . .  Where will that money come from? . . . From overbloated budgets and police departments.”

— Mandela Barnes, US Senate candidate, Wis., 2020

“They’re claiming I want to defund the police . . . That’s a lie.”

— Barnes, recent ad

Stacey Abrams, candidate for governor, Ga.
Stacey Abrams has finally changed her tune on the 2018 gubernatorial election she lost.
“Despite the final tally . . . we won.”

— Stacey Abrams, April 2019 , on Georgia’s 2018 governor’s race

“I have never been unclear . . . I did not win the race.”

— Abrams, this month

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris’ views on marijuana legalization have changed since she was a district attorney.
“He’s entitled to his opinion [backing pot legalization].”

— Vice President Kamala Harris, laughing and taking issue with her then-GOP foe, 2014. As San Francisco’s district attorney, Harris oversaw 1,956 marijuana convictions.

“Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed.”

— Harris, this month

President Biden
Biden claimed inflation would be temporary.
AP

— President Biden, July 2021

“Prices are still too high.”

Biden , this month

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

