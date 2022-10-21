ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Transactions: Oct. 18-24

Seller: Futch Properties Inc. Seller: W.S. Badcock Corp. Buyer: Gutierrez Ranch Corp. Seller: Jordan & Jordan Inc., Alice Irene Jordan, C. Clay Jordan, and Stacy Mignon Jordan Edwards. Address: Parrish. Property Type: Vacant land. Price: $3,804,000. PASCO. NONE. PINELLAS. Buyer: Lurin Real Estate Holdings LXIV LLC. Seller: Avondale Property Holdings...
SARASOTA, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut

A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE

