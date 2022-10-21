Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Related
cohaitungchi.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)
Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
cohaitungchi.com
Romantic Things to Do in Naples, Florida — Your Guide to Dating Around Town
Between the easy access to the beach and the full lineup of fine dining, high-end shopping and outdoor activities ranging from the tame to the adventurous, Naples, FL has no shortage of romantic destinations. That means the pressure cooker sure starts to turn up the second you’ve asked out that “special someone.”
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
'Help us': Shrimping boats sit idle in Fort Myers after suffering Hurricane Ian’s wrath
Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian last month, and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
businessobserverfl.com
Transactions: Oct. 18-24
Seller: Futch Properties Inc. Seller: W.S. Badcock Corp. Buyer: Gutierrez Ranch Corp. Seller: Jordan & Jordan Inc., Alice Irene Jordan, C. Clay Jordan, and Stacy Mignon Jordan Edwards. Address: Parrish. Property Type: Vacant land. Price: $3,804,000. PASCO. NONE. PINELLAS. Buyer: Lurin Real Estate Holdings LXIV LLC. Seller: Avondale Property Holdings...
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.
Confirmed Hurricane Ian Deaths In Florida Reach 114
Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
20-year-old scooter rider killed in Tampa crash
Police say a 20-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Tampa.
businessobserverfl.com
Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut
A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Florida man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
Comments / 0