Florida State

news4sanantonio.com

Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed

Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K. The Canadian convenience store is teaming up with green thumb industries. The cannabis packaged goods company will put dispensaries right next to the gas station. Eligible customers can get smokable cannabis buds, pre-rolls, gummies,...
