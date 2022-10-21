Read full article on original website
Lakers News: HBO Documentary About Shaquille O’Neal Titled ‘Shaq’ To Premiere On Nov. 23
The Los Angeles Lakers’ story has been the subject of three different TV series this year, most of which focused in some way on the “Showtime” era. HBO’s controversial “Winning Time” came out first back in March, telling the story of Dr. Jerry Buss’ takeover and L.A.’s NBA championship in Magic Johnson’s rookie year. Hulu’s “Legacy” premiered in August, covering the over four decades since Dr. Buss became the franchise’s owner in 1979.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Maintains He’s Not Frustrated Despite 0-3 Start
The Los Angeles Lakers squandered a late fourth-quarter lead to lose 106-104 against the Portland Trail Blazers and remain winless in 2022-23. The Lakers led by eight points with under five minutes left on the clock, but Portland went on a 16-6 run to close the game and managed to leave L.A. with a win. During that stretch, the Purple and Gold allowed the Trail Blazers to make six of their nine field goal attempts — half of which came from Damian Lillard, who scored 10 of his 41 points during the late comeback push.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: LeBron James Manifested His Own Building On Nike Campus
The impact that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made on the basketball court and in the community has sprouted many unique opportunities. From investments, sponsorships and now having his own Nike Inc. building called the ‘LeBron James Innovation Center,’ James is one of a few professional athletes to receive that honor.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Anthony Davis Active; Troy Brown Jr. Makes Season Debut
The best chance to win a game in October comes for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers are in theory the least likely team to make the playoffs among L.A.’s remaining October opponents as two games against the Denver Nuggets and a clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves will come next for the Purple and Gold next week.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Loves Darvin Ham’s System
When the Los Angeles Lakers hired first-year head coach Darvin Ham, the questions of whether or not team leaders like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook would buy into his coaching philosophy loomed over the organization. Now with a full preseason and two primetime regular season games under the...
lakersnation.com
Anthony Davis: ‘No Way’ Lakers Should’ve Lost Game Against Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow found a way to beat themselves down the stretch when they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers had a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter but a gaggle of mistakes allowed the Trail Blazers to tie and eventually win the game off a Jerami Grant layup in the closing seconds. The loss drops Los Angeles to 0-3, and frustration is permeating throughout the organization and the fan base.
