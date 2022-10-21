Department of Justice seeks nearly five years in prison for Jan. 6 rioter from Frederick
The U.S. Department of Justice is requesting that a Frederick man be sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his part in a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents say.
Nicholas Rodean, 29, was found guilty in July of seven counts of destruction of government property, disorderly conduct in a government building and physical violence on restricted grounds, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
