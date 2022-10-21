ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Department of Justice seeks nearly five years in prison for Jan. 6 rioter from Frederick

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
The U.S. Department of Justice is requesting that a Frederick man be sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his part in a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents say.

Nicholas Rodean, 29, was found guilty in July of seven counts of destruction of government property, disorderly conduct in a government building and physical violence on restricted grounds, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

c. o'Neal
2d ago

My government, our government has become part of the the left. I nolonger believe or trust our government. Democrats ongoing "investigation" of President Trump, his staff while blocking Democrats that need investigation. Hunter Biden, insider trading by both parties, demented Joe's cognitive function, those Americans let behind in Afghanistan and inflation due to horrible decisions and more.

Mz Pacino
2d ago

if only they would seek justice like this for true criminals who steal rob and attack citizens on busses and trains 🙄

