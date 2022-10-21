Read full article on original website
Is It A Crime to Post Violent Videos in New York?
Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State lawmakers are discussing making the distribution of violent videos a criminal act in New York State. This comes in response to a report released about the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo in May of this year. While it is already against the terms of service on many websites and applications to distribute graphic violent content, this would criminalize distributing such content.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
The 13 Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums and Hospitals in New York State
Here's a look at some real-life creepy places around New York State. You can't get more frightening than potentially haunted mental asylums and infectious disease hospitals. These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. Typhoid Mary was even quarantined to one of the hospitals since she was carrying a disease that was incurable at the time. I honestly think it's for the best that most of these places remain abandoned. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?
You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
New BQ COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Super Fast In New York State
There's a new kid on the block and it's making moves to become the king of the block. The new BQ COVID-19 variant is spreading very quickly in New York State. You may not be familiar with the new Omicron variant BQ, which includes BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, but it is certainly getting familiar with New Yorkers.
7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
Fed Reminds New York Teens to Register For Selective Service
The Selective Service System is reminding New York teenage men to register their information in the event that a military draft is needed. There's a huge penalty if they don't. The military draft may have ended in the mid-'70s but registration for the Selective Service System has been the law...
Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York
While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Moose Sightings In New York! Where Are the Best Places to See One?
Have you ever seen a moose? I'm not talking about at a zoo, in a documentary or on social media. Have you ever seen a moose live-in-person? It does not happen very often and many people will go their entire life never seeing one in the wild. I cannot promise...
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
DeWitt steakhouse closes despite receiving nearly half-a-million dollars in federal aid
DeWitt, N.Y. — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt is closing this week, a year after its owner received almost half a million dollars in federal aid aimed at helping restaurants affected by the Covid pandemic. Stone’s, at 3220 Erie Blvd E., is shutting down on Oct....
The Stimulus Most New York Residents Really Want
Thew weekend is over and perhaps you are feeling the blues of Monday morning and the start of the week has you down? There is some good news for those who maybe pushed it a little too hard Friday to Sunday. Need some extra cash to replenish the funds? Here is a great opportunity.
