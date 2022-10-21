ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC names three Tigers as Football Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Louisiana State University football players have earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after their win against Ole Miss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week...
Trio of Tigers nab All-SEC honors

BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performance in Saturday’s 45-20 win over No. 7 and previously undefeated Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, the league office announced on Monday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up SEC Offensive Player...
LSU vs Alabama game time announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University and University of Alabama game time has been set. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Tigers will play against the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will take place in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 5. This will be the sixth home game for LSU.
Tigers, Jaguars celebrate Homecoming weekend with big wins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers and Southern University Jaguars celebrated huge football game wins over their Homecoming weekends. The LSU Tigers broke the Ole Miss winning streak defeating the Rebels 45 – 20. Across town, the Southern University Jaguars defeated the University of Virginia Lynchburg...
Jaguars mount comeback win over Prairie View, 2-1

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Lonnie Mulligan scored her 12th goal of the season in the 89th minute to give the Lady Jaguars the 2-1 victory over Prairie View A&M, Sunday afternoon. Southern (7-8-2, 4-3-1) has their most conference wins since 2014. HOW IT HAPPENED. The teams would battle it...
GOTW – Catholic Walks off Woodlawn, 30-28

BATON ROUGE- With only 3 seconds left, Daniel Beale hits Daniel Harden for the 5-yard touchdown pass as Catholic High wins a thriller over Woodlawn, 30-28 at Woodlawn Stadium Friday night. Catholic (7-1, 3-0 District 4-5A) wins their 7-th straight avenging last season’s 35-28 loss to the Panthers. Woodlawn (3-5,...
Why Jayden Daniels shows progress in LSU’s Offense

Jayden Daniels former high school QB Coach talks about why Daniels is feeling more at home in the LSU offense. Ryan Porter also trains other quarterbacks across the country & runs the California Power & QB Cavalry teams. He explains what’s made the difference for Daniels & the Tiger offense...
GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat Ole Miss 45-20 for Homecoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s game day in Baton Rouge!. The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers take on the University of Mississippi (MISS) Ole Miss Rebels in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Kick-off is set for 2:39 p.m. Where to watch the game:
Southern wins in dominating fashion on homecoming, 51-7

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Despite a week full of distractions, the Jaguars were able to take care of business on homecoming night in dominating fashion. Southern notched their fourth straight win, this time over Virginia Lynchburg 51-7, with both sides of the ball really getting after it. The...
ESPN college game show to cover SU vs Jackson State game

JACKSON, Ms. (BRPROUD) -The Southern University Jaguars play the Jackson State University Tigers in Jackson, Mississippi on Oct. 29. Southern snatched its fourth straight win against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons on Oct. 22 with a score of 51-7. ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Jackson for its pre-game...
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
Why are we so drawn to stories about true crime?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “Don’t forget to set the alarm,” and “Remember to lock the door,” are common phrases most of us have heard from family members and roommates while in the process of leaving home for work, school, or other appointments. Louisiana...
One injured in early morning shooting on Wyoming St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming St. A woman was seen being taken away from the shooting scene on a stretcher. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported...
Local church, pro-life group give out essential baby supplies

BATON ROUGE, La. – One organization says being pro-life means not only wanting the baby alive but helping the mother along the way and they’re doing exactly that. The Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church partnered with Louisiana Back Advocates for Life to help over 200 families. Cars joined the drive to through to receive diapers, wipes, and baby formula.
Pro-life group to give away diapers, formula in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge pro-life organization will hold a baby supply drive at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Louisiana Black Advocates for Life will host the event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church until 3 p.m. Supplies including diapers, wipes, and formula will be given out to families in need. LABAL asks that families register before they arrive.
New urgent care to open in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Ochsner urgent care is coming to Livingston Parish. The urgent care will open in Denham Springs and include four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. Flu shots and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available. Ochsner says the urgent care...
