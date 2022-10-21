ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol DeNuzzo
3d ago

Melissa needs to mind her own business. She is the biggest trouble maker on the show along with her husband. Jennifer should not get any backlash from this when Melissa, who she thinks she is, started it. Both her and her husband should be thrown off the show.

Tracie Forrester
3d ago

Tacky Jennifer needs to be gone, she's another Rinna and I guess by her actions ALL THE TIME we all can tell y her husband strayed and if he's any kind of man he would get his kids away from this toxic person!!!

Kris Morris
3d ago

Get rid of Melissa and her husband that love the camera so much. Problem will be solved. They are boring!!

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
'Southern Charm': Concerning Photos of Kathryn Dennis Surface in New Report

This year, fans of the hit Bravo TV reality series, Southern Charm, have been asking why Kathryn Calhoun Dennis is seemingly missing in action this season. Last week, the network appeared to confirm Dennis had been on a kind of hiatus for the first time."Fans haven't seen as much of Kathryn Dennis in Southern Charm season eight as they're used to, but that changed this week," Bravo announced.
90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years

Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently. Despite...
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup

At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
