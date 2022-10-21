ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

cbs17

Camera system helps Roanoke Rapids police make stolen-vehicle arrest

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made an arrest Sunday after being made aware of a stolen U-Haul truck through the Flock Camera System. Lashaunda Hawkins, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested and charged after Police Sgt. D. Newsome was alerted by the system of the stolen vehicle around 2:52 p.m., police said.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Stolen U-Haul; domestic calls; blotter entry

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On Sunday shortly before 3 p.m. Sergeant D. Newsome was made aware through the Flock camera system of a stolen U-Haul in the area. Newsome observed the vehicle at the gas pumps of the Store Next Door....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a toddler. EMS was called Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of York Street for a 15-month-old boy who had reportedly fallen. The medical examiner notified police later that night about the death and the department is...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Suspect charged in murder after woman’s body found in trailer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a trailer last week. Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, was charged on Friday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with an open count of murder in the death of Samantha Coppola, 39. He was […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
fox5dc.com

6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus. According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville. Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m....
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation. Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville. Troopers...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
RALEIGH, NC

