BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's basketball team opened its four-game preseason schedule with the annual Blue-White Scrimmage Sunday afternoon on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings split their active 15-player roster into two teams, with the white squad beating the blue squad 104-95. Redshirt freshmanBJ...

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO