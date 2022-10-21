ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Dead UK student’s parents introduce, ‘Lofton’s’ anti-hazing law

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – According to hazing.umd.edu, more than half of college students in the U.S. have reported being involved in some type of campus hazing, yet only 44 states have anti-hazing laws. Two Kentucky lawmakers and a hazing victim’s family plan to change that.

Thomas ‘Lofton’ Hazelwood was an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Kentucky when he decided to join a fraternity. The Henderson native died last year of alcohol toxicity at a fraternity house directly due to hazing.

Tracey his mother, shares her son’s story of hazing. She says for five weeks, members of the fraternity forced him to drink alcohol, participate in vandalism, chew tobacco until he vomited and more. She is working with Senator Robby Mills (R-Henderson) and Representative Jonathon Dixon (R-Corydon) to make hazing a crime in the state of Kentucky.

Hazing activities can include but are not limited to:

  • Coercion or force of a minor or student to violate federal or state law
  • Consummation of any food, liquid, alcoholic beverage, drug, tobacco product or other controlled substance
  • Enduring physical/sexual brutality and other activities that could endanger the person’s physical/ mental health
The bill would consider a person guilty of first-degree hazing (Class D, Felony), if they intentionally participate in hazing that results in serious physical injury or death. Second degree hazing would be considered a Class A, Misdemeanor, if they recklessly participate in the act of hazing.

The bill will be known as Lofton’s Law, in her son’s honor. Hazing is defined as an action that endangers the mental or physical health of a minor or student for the purpose of recruitment, initiation into, affiliation with/or enhancing or maintaining membership or status within any organization.

Tracey testified before the Interim Joint Judiciary Committee on October 20, telling her son’s story surrounded by her friends and family for support saying, it’s not going to bring her son back, but it may save somebody’s son.

WTVQ contributed to this story.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

