Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon raises a record amount

LA CROSSE (WKBT)– A record $100,000 raised and climbing.

That’s how much the Children’s Miracle Network raised during its annual Radiothon.

The money raised will go towards helping kids and their families afford life-changing therapies and essential medical equipment.

The Network is also taking donations online at its official website .

