FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football: TV, schedule update for showdown vs. No. 6 Alabama
BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU football will have its showdown against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) has found a groove following consecutive 45-point performances against Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss. Last Saturday, the Tigers came back from a 17-3 deficit to defeat the Rebels 45-20, and the week before scored touchdowns on their first six drives to beat the Gators in The Swamp, 45-35.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How did Harold Perkins change LSU football's defense? 5 questions after Ole Miss win
BATON ROUGE − There's a lot to cover following LSU football's statement 45-20 victory over No. 7 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium. So let's get to it with five burning questions. One name: Harold Perkins. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said as much after the game. "They played No....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Briefly, I doubted Brian Kelly and this LSU football team. Silly me | Toppmeyer
BATON ROUGE, La. – While exiting the Superdome press box after LSU’s season opener, I offered what I thought was a lukewarm take, at the time. Enjoy the Birmingham Bowl, I said to an LSU scribe with whom I am friendly. After a sloppy debut to the Brian...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly, coaching get A-minus in LSU football win vs Ole Miss. They deserved it.
BATON ROUGE - LSU football had its best win of the season on Saturday over No. 7 Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels 45-20 in Tiger Stadium. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) started slow but closed out the final three quarters on a 42-3 run against the Rebels (7-1, 3-1). The defense consistently pressured Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the pocket in the second half and LSU's offense continued its strong run of form from last week's offensive explosion at Florida.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How LSU football's win over Ole Miss showed huge changes for Brian Kelly, Tigers in two weeks
BATON ROUGE - Kayshon Boutte pulled aside LSU football coach Brian Kelly. Boutte, the same star wide receiver who Kelly threw "a shot across his bow" after failing to attend LSU's spring workouts, wanted to make sure that his coach relayed a message to the team following LSU's 45-20 win Saturday over No. 7 Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Look out, Alabama football. Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers are coming for the SEC West | Toppmeyer
BATON ROUGE, La. – Jaxson Dart’s pass appeared to be headed harmlessly to the turf in the end zone for an incompletion. Joe Foucha had another idea. The LSU safety turned on the speed and stretched out his left hand. Into the Tiger’s left paw landed an interception that helped stop the Lane Train in its tracks.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football dominates No. 7 Ole Miss from second quarter on for an emphatic 45-20 win
BATON ROUGE - Bring on Bama. And that likely won't be the only thing Tiger fans will be saying after LSU football had its best performance of the season Saturday against No. 7 Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels 45-20 in front of over 100,000 in Tiger Stadium. LSU (6-2, 4-1...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court
Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville announced the 2022 homecoming court. The court includes Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega. The Bulldogs will...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales
A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
REV donates $5,000 to Ascension Parish teachers, classrooms
REV/REV Business recently announced the winners of its 2022 Reach-a-Kid, Teach-A-Kid teacher grants program during a brief ceremony hosted at The REV Center at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. A total of 10 Ascension Parish teachers each received a $500 grant to fund inventive ideas to fuel innovation...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple shots at Prairieville residence reported
A mobile home in the Prairieville area reportedly was hit by multiple gunshots the morning of Oct. 23. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the home on Levern Stafford Road, off of Hwy. 42 in Prairieville, was struck around 5:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and no further information was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Plaquemine driver arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in Assumption Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a Plaquemine resident was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Labadieville. According to an LSP news release, the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hwy. 308 near Orchid Street in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.
