WKTV
Bassett Healthcare Network announces a scam targeting medical practitioners
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare has announced they are aware of a scam that has been targeting medical practitioners. The scams have been through telephone and email and the public is also urged to be on alert for any suspicious messages from these scammers. They are posing as Drug...
WKTV
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
WKTV
Firefighters battle Newport fire
Newport, N.Y.-- Firefighters in Herkimer County were kept busy by an early afternoon building fire in Newport. Firefighters were called to the fire at 8441 State Route 28 in Newport just after 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple fire departments from Herkimer and Oneida counties sent tankers to assist with fighting the fire. We do have a call out to the Newport volunteer fire department for more information.
WKTV
The Player’s of Utica, hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. – The Player’s of Utica are hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday. The celebration will include an unveiling of Utica Monday Nite’s 25th anniversary mural, “A Tribute to Downtown Utica Theatres Past and Present,” a look at the full line up of the 2022-23 season of productions, a tour of the theatre, a meet and greet with Maria Vallese, the mural artist of Retro Sorrento and there will be refreshments available as well.
WKTV
New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday. The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
WKTV
Last day to request Absentee Ballot
UTICA, N.Y. -- Monday is the last day to request to Vote by Absentee ballot. Requests must be submitted by midnight. You can make your request online, by visiting this website. You qualify to vote by absentee ballot if you are:. Absent from your county on Election Day. Unable to...
WKTV
Utica begins work on temporary Genesee Street traffic pattern change
Utica, N.Y.-- Drivers in Utica may notice something different on Genesee Street between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city began work on laying out striping for a temporary traffic pattern on the thoroughfare. The traffic pattern, which will be a 90-day trial, will reduce vehicle travel lanes from two lanes to one lane both north and southbound. In addition, a center turning and delivery lane and north and southbound bicycle lanes will be added. The traffic pattern will take effect once the lines are painted.
WKTV
Man in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town Of Floyd, Sunday night. Before 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road, in response to a noise complaint. According to the Sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the Deputy.
WKTV
The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday
ROME, N.Y. – The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday. 1,200 candy bags have been made for children who want to come to the event in their Halloween costumes. There will also be over 30 different themed trunks such as “Stranger Things, Toy Story, Scooby Doo,” and more.
WKTV
State Police searching for missing kayaker on Canadarago Lake
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WKTV) - New York State Police are looking for a missing man near Canadarago Lake. Residents may see the New York State Police helicopter and numerous troopers in the area. Saturday afternoon, state police at Richfield Springs responded to Canadarago Lake boat launch for a report of...
WKTV
Deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders to perform at MVCC, Rome Campus
ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College, Cultural Series will be hosting an American Sign Language performance by deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders. "Cromania" is Saunders show which features skits that incorporate a varirty of subjects including, pop-culture, impersonations, improvising, American Sign Language and more. His ideas for the show...
WKTV
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Utica
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police confirm a pedestrian was struck by a train at along Schuyler Street near Water Street. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. No further information is being released by police at this time.
WKTV
A Winning Take-5 Ticket sold at a Fast Trak in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take-5 Ticket sold at the Fast Track, on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take-5 Ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing, at that Fast Trak, you may want to check your ticket closely!. There is one ticket out there that...
WKTV
Shots fired during attempted robbery at Bill's Variety in Rome
ROME, NY (WKTV) - Rome Police say shots were fired at Bill's Variety on West Thomas Street after two black men reportedly walked into the store and demanded money from a store employee. Police were dispatched at 8:30pm Saturday to the store at 504 West Thomas Street for the report...
WKTV
Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside a Rome store
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside Bill's Variety Store on West Thomas Street, in Rome. Police say it was an attempted robbery that happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The two black males, entered the store and demanded money from an employee, it was during this interaction that shots were fired.
WKTV
Boolermaker returns
Utica, N.Y.-- There were plenty of ghosts and goblins running around today. The annual Boolermaker kids run was held at T.R. Proctor park in Utica this morning. Kids ages 4-13, dressed in Halloween costumes, competed in several different races. In addition to the races there was an obstacle course and...
WKTV
Another pleasant fall day this Sunday
Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 40s. Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s. Sunday Evening: Partly sunny. Lower 60s. Monday: Partly sunny. Early morning shower possible east. Lower 60s. Another nice day to wrap up an almost perfect fall weekend this Sunday. Some clouds will begin to arrive from the south...
