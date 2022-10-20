ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How drinking beer can actually make you lose weight

Peter Nuttall
 4 days ago
PEOPLE can booze and still lose weight, say scientists — if they snack on high protein food such as nuts.

Alcohol is known to increase appetite.

But protein has a satiating effect, so people eat less.

A study found that drinkers who opted for those foods consumed fewer calories overall compared with those who ate fatty products.

In a study, two-thirds of participants chose foods high in protein but low in carbohydrate and fat.

They consumed an average of 1,749 calories daily — including those from alcohol.

This was 577 calories fewer than needed to maintain current weights.

The other third picked savoury, low-protein foods such as sausage rolls, crisps and biscuits and consumed an average 3,051 calories — 813 more than required.

Lead author Dr Amanda Grech at Australia’s University of Sydney said: “We wanted to find out whether people select more protein-rich savoury foods when drinking alcohol, and if they do, whether their satiating effect leads to fewer calories overall.”

Alcohol is energy dense. But evidence it contributes to weight gain is inconclusive.

The latest study is the first to take into account other dietary components.

The findings are based on 9,341 people from the Australian National Nutrition and Physical Activity Survey.

Dr Grech added: “When consuming alcohol and your appetite is elevated, make sure you select healthier lean protein.”

