ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin funds ‘Women in Cyber Security’ event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin funded its first women in cyber security summit on Sunday in the Wisconsin Dells. The event brought a panel of members and speakers from a variety of backgrounds who spoke about their experiences in the male-dominated industry. The gathering tried to unite women from across...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Beef Council: Try out these tailgate-inspired beef appetizers!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With football season well underway, that means tailgating eats are a must! Whether you’re watching the game from a parking lot or in a backyard, you’ll be winning on and off the field with these tailgating recipes and tips. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares the recipes for buffalo style beef bites and tiny taco beef tarts.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Share Your Holidays is rolling out hundreds of barrels this week, inviting the community to join in the fight to end hunger. The annual campaign benefits the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Starting Wednesday, community members can donate food items by dropping them off in barrels scattered around the community.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy