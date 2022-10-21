ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First new-build West-End venue in 50 years enjoys ‘glorious’ opening night

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjFJp_0ih4R4el00

The owner of the first new-build West-End theatre in 50 years says the venue’s opening night was a “glorious and thrilling” evening, which brought her “enormous relief”.

Nica Burns said the venue had been “embraced” by audiences, but still needed to “earn its place” in the world-famous theatre district.

@sohoplace opened on Thursday night with a performance of Marvellous, and is the culmination of a 12-year project orchestrated by Ms Burns.

The new theatre is adjacent to the site of the old Astoria theatre, in central London, which was demolished to build Crossrail.

Speaking to the PA news agency following the conclusion of the venue’s first performance, Ms Burns said she felt “an enormous sense of relief” now that her achievement had sunk in properly.

“At the start of the evening it was a potent mix of adrenaline and fear… the attention to detail has been literally millimetre by millimetre – a great deal of passion and thought and care has gone into it,” she said.

“But at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what I think, we will be judged by the public.

“People loved the building, which of course for me is a ‘thank goodness and wow’ – because when you work this close on something you can lose perspective.”

It’s exciting to be open but we have to earn our place among all these great buildings.

Ms Burns said that @sohoplace was built to “offer something different and different possibilities” amid the grandeur and history of the West End.

“It’s exciting to be open but we have to earn our place among all these great buildings,” she told PA.

“It was a glorious, thrilling evening and it was fantastic to hear the waves of laughter coming in followed by the silence of the emotional moments.”

Marvellous follows the inspiring true story of Neil “Nello” Baldwin who, defying all expectations, has led and continues to lead, the most amazing life.

“We’ve all come out of incredibly difficult times … where everyone’s lives were overturned and what was normal stopped,” Ms Burns said.

“This play is a very inspirational true story of someone who was told they weren’t able to follow their dreams (but) said I’m not accepting any of this and overcame every challenge to have the most marvellous life.

“That is an inspiring story for today.”

She added: “I am a very, very happy woman tonight, but we just need to keep on working for excellence in everything we do.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation

Three suspects in the fatal shootings of two people and shooting of a police officer have been arrested after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in north-eastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook on Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one...
ELMER CITY, WA
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
newschain

One dead and one wounded after two women stabbed in Newham

A murder investigation has been launched after two women were stabbed in Newham, London, east leaving one dead and one in hospital. The two women were found by officers having suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Windmill Lane at around 3.35am on Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Family say they are ‘broken’ by death of boy, 12, in wall collapse

The parents of 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed have said they are heartbroken. They said that Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens was a “well-loved boy” with lots of friends, that he “will be missed by so many” and that “as a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken”.
newschain

Boy, 16, admits murdering four students in US school shooting

A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder over a Michigan school shooting that put an extraordinary focus on the boy’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, including the murder of four students,...
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Gunman wounded by police after two staff killed in Dallas hospital shooting

Two employees have been killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police. The shooting occurred about 11am (7pm UK) inside Methodist Health System, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens. “A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted...
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Russia ‘withdraws officers from Kherson’ ahead of expected Ukrainian advance

Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said. To delay the Ukrainian counter-offensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilised, inexperienced forces on...
newschain

Rishi Sunak: the leader who foresaw the financial chaos he now inherits

Rishi Sunak’s “coronation” as Tory leader less than two months after losing out to Liz Truss is the most rapid political comeback in modern history. As a British Asian, he sets records as he will become the UK’s first prime minister who is not white, the first Hindu in the top job and, at 42, the youngest PM for more than 200 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash aged 67

Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has died aged 67 after a car crash. Reports by celebrity website TMZ and the Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed police...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (25/10/2022)

Kornelia Ender (swimming) – four-time 1976 Olympic champion, who later admitted to being part of the East German doping programme, born 1958. Michael Lynagh (rugby union) – former Australia fly-half, born 1963. Ikram Butt (rugby league) – Former Huddersfield and London Broncos winger who was the first Asian...
newschain

Rishi Sunak becoming PM will be ‘source of pride to many British Asians’

Rishi Sunak will become the country’s first Hindu prime minister after succeeding in his bid for the top political job. Groups heralded the move a “historic moment” that shows the highest office “can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”. Mr Sunak...
newschain

Rishi Sunak to be prime minister after Penny Mordaunt fails to win MPs’ backing

Rishi Sunak has completed a spectacular political comeback to become the next prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of Tory MPs. The former chancellor won the support of Conservative colleagues to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader on Monday and will enter Downing Street less than two months after he lost the last race.
newschain

Rishi Sunak’s first statement as Tory leader in full

Rishi Sunak made a short speech to his party and the country, after being confirmed as the new Conservative leader and the next prime minister. The former chancellor spoke at Conservative Party headquarters. Here is the full transcript. “I’d like to pay tribute to Liz Truss for her dedicated public...
newschain

New prime minister Rishi Sunak tells warring Tories to ‘unite or die’

Rishi Sunak warned his warring MPs the Conservatives must “unite or die” after he completed a spectacular political comeback to win the race to be the next prime minister. The former chancellor ruled out opposition demands for a general election after he won the Tory leadership race on Monday when rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of MPs.
newschain

How Rishi Sunak might govern as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has become the new Prime Minister after a rapid Conservative leadership contest focused almost entirely on personality rather than policy. As a result, the former chancellor has said little about how he might address the turmoil that followed the mini-budget. But only seven weeks after the end of...
newschain

Gary O’Neil hits out at ‘terrible decision’ as Bournemouth lose at West Ham

Gary O’Neil criticised the “terrible decision” to allow Kurt Zouma’s controversial goal in Bournemouth’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham. Zouma’s first goal since November 2021 was allowed to stand by the VAR despite a clear handball by Thilo Kehrer. The defender scooped Jarrod Bowen’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy