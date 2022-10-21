Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. The memorial service for Lisa will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held at St. John's Cafeteria following the service.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO