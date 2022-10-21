ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86, Fort Madison

Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at the River Hills Care Center, Keokuk, Iowa. He was born September 5, 1936 at Brooklyn, Illinois, a son of Arthur W. and Alta Ruth (Snyder) Wilson. On May 19, 1957, he married Karen Lee Ballard at the First Baptist Church, Fort Madison, Iowa. After celebrating 60 years of marriage, Karen preceded him in death June 28, 2017.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Lisa Bleim, 53, Burlington

Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. The memorial service for Lisa will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held at St. John's Cafeteria following the service.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022

10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds turn tables on Burlington

FORT MADISON - Some will say Gerard "GJ" Lozano was an angel on the Bloodhounds' shoulders Friday night. Lozano, a long-time sports booster and father of senior Matteo Lozano, very well could have been looking down with his initials freshly painted on Jim Youel Field, as the night belonged to the Fort Madison Bloodhounds.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Telecom gives county glimpse of broadband's future

LEE COUNTY - The currently-funded broadband expansion in Lee County has further reaching opportunities for county residents. Tim Fencl, General Manager and CEO of Danville Telecom, told the Lee County Board of Supervisors the current project will give Danville Telecom a connection loop including Lee County that will provide non-interrupted service for customers.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Hawks end solid year with playoff loss

MONTICELLO — Chuck Banks held an envelope in his hands as he addressed his Central Lee High School football team for the last time this season. As he spoke, the coach pointed to the envelope, which contained the banner for the Hawks commemorating their appearance in the Class 2A state playoffs.
MONTICELLO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy