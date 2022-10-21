Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86, Fort Madison
Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at the River Hills Care Center, Keokuk, Iowa. He was born September 5, 1936 at Brooklyn, Illinois, a son of Arthur W. and Alta Ruth (Snyder) Wilson. On May 19, 1957, he married Karen Lee Ballard at the First Baptist Church, Fort Madison, Iowa. After celebrating 60 years of marriage, Karen preceded him in death June 28, 2017.
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Lisa Bleim, 53, Burlington
Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. The memorial service for Lisa will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held at St. John's Cafeteria following the service.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
Pen City Current
Hounds turn tables on Burlington
FORT MADISON - Some will say Gerard "GJ" Lozano was an angel on the Bloodhounds' shoulders Friday night. Lozano, a long-time sports booster and father of senior Matteo Lozano, very well could have been looking down with his initials freshly painted on Jim Youel Field, as the night belonged to the Fort Madison Bloodhounds.
Pen City Current
Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
Pen City Current
Telecom gives county glimpse of broadband's future
LEE COUNTY - The currently-funded broadband expansion in Lee County has further reaching opportunities for county residents. Tim Fencl, General Manager and CEO of Danville Telecom, told the Lee County Board of Supervisors the current project will give Danville Telecom a connection loop including Lee County that will provide non-interrupted service for customers.
Pen City Current
Hawks end solid year with playoff loss
MONTICELLO — Chuck Banks held an envelope in his hands as he addressed his Central Lee High School football team for the last time this season. As he spoke, the coach pointed to the envelope, which contained the banner for the Hawks commemorating their appearance in the Class 2A state playoffs.
